No NFC North team played a divisional matchup during the first three weeks, but that will change during the Week 4 NFL schedule. Packers vs. Vikings will take place, with Green Bay favored by three according to the Week 4 NFL lines. The teams have alternated wins and losses over their last six meetings and the series is split 7-7-1 over their last 15 matchups. Meanwhile, another NFC North team, the Bears, won't play a divisional game but will have its first conference game of the year.

A scheduling quirk had Chicago playing the AFC South in its first three games, but it will now see a more familiar foe on Sunday. The Bears will host the Rams in what will be the 99th all-time meeting between the two, and the Bears are favored by a field goal in the NFL odds. With the Lions hosting the Seahawks on Monday, which NFC North teams warrant your Week 4 NFL picks? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Saints (+1.5, 45.5) cover the spread versus the Falcons in a 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff. Both teams are coming off defeats, but the Saints still own the best point differential and the No. 1 scoring offense in the league. They are also elite defensively through three weeks, not allowing a single opponent to score more than 19 points as New Orleans ranks fifth in scoring defense. Meanwhile, Atlanta ranks 26th in scoring and has lost both of its home games.

This game will also take place in Atlanta, which isn't exactly a good thing for the home team. The Saints have won five of the last six matchups between these two in Atlanta and have won seven of the last nine meetings overall. Kirk Cousins just hasn't looked right less than a year after tearing his Achilles' tendon as his passer rating this year (89.7) is the lowest of his 10 years as a starter. The model projects Cousins' limitations to hold back the Falcons offense, as New Orleans (+1.5) covers well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL betting predictions: the Steelers (-1.5, 40) cover on the road versus the Colts. This current Pittsburgh team is reminiscent of its Steel Curtain days as the Steelers own the league's No. 1 defense in terms of both points allowed and yards allowed. They also top the league on both third downs and in the redzone, while Justin Fields is 7-2 over his last nine starts. He's also protecting the ball as he has just one turnover over his last five games.

Protecting the ball isn't something you can say about Anthony Richardson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions. Five of those have come over his last two games as he's posted a passer rating below 45 in each. Richardson has yet to compete over 50% of his passes in any game this season, despite facing just one top-10 defense so far. His inefficiency going up against the league's best defense is a bad combination for the Colts, who also rank 31st in yards allowed in 2024. The model has Pittsburgh (-1.5) covering well over 50% of the time and says the Over hits in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 4 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (+4.5, 44)

Sunday, Sept. 29

Saints at Falcons (-1.5, 45.5)

Bengals at Panthers (+5.5, 46.5)

Rams at Bears (-2.5, 41)

Vikings at Packers (-3, 43.5)

Jaguars at Texans (-4.5, 45)

Steelers at Colts (+1.5, 40)

Broncos at Jets (-7.5, 38.5)

Eagles at Buccaneers (+2.5, 45)

Commanders at Cardinals (-5, 49.5)

Patriots at 49ers (-10.5, 40)

Browns at Raiders (+1.5, 37.5)

Chiefs at Chargers (+8.5, 39.5)

Bills at Ravens (-2.5, 45.5)

Monday, Sept. 30

Titans at Dolphins (+1, 37.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-4, 47.5)