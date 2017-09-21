NFL on CBS: Charles Barkley to stop by 'The NFL Today' for Week 3 coverage
Barkley joins James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson for Week 3's show
It's Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season, the 58th year of coverage for the "NFL on CBS." As usual, Sunday's coverage will begin with "That Other Pregame Show" from 8:00 a.m. to noon ET on CBS Sports Network, and that will be followed by "The NFL Today" from noon to 1 p.m., ET on CBS.
On this week's edition of "The NFL Today," CBS has a special guest providing coverage and analysis.
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley visits the studio, joining host James Brown, returning analysts Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher, and new analysts for the 2017 season Phil Simms and Nate Burleson to give his unique analysis of the season so far.
The show also features discussion of the strength of the AFC West including Denver's defense; the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Jay Cutler ; the play of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he prepares his team to go against a desperate Cincinnati Bengals ; as well as Ezekiel Elliott effort in Week 2 in Dallas's lopsided loss to Denver.
The pregame coverage will be followed by the broadcasts of seven Week 3 games: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET), Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET ), Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET ), Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET ), Dolphins vs. New York Jets (1 p.m. ET ), Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET), and Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET).
The Browns vs. Colts game will feature play-by-play by Beth Mowins, the first woman to call play-by-play for the NFL on CBS' Sunday coverage.
