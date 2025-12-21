Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was knocked out of Saturday's road game against the Chicago Bears with a concussion.

Love dropped back for a pass with the Packers up 3-0 in the second quarter when Chicago defensive end Austin Booker broke free on the pass rush. Booker connected helmet-to-helmet on the sack, dropping Love hard to the turf.

Love remained on the turf for minutes, grabbing at his helmet before being checked by the athletic staff and escorted into the blue medical tent for evaluation. Booker was flagged for roughing the passer for the contact to Love's head.

The Packers confirmed that Love was undergoing evaluation for a concussion and listed his possible return to the pivotal NFC North game as questionable. As the second half began, the Packers confirmed that Love had been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis entered the game following Love's injury. Willis helped drive the Packers down the field after Love exited the game, leading to a field goal to take a 6-0 lead into the half.

Love has completed 66% of his passes on the season, throwing for 3,304 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions as he has led the Packers to a 9-4-1 record, slightly trailing the 10-4 Bears in the division. Love was also injured in a game against the Bears late in the 2024 season, though he returned for the Packers' Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.