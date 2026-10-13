The NFL Management Council has ruled that former Ole Miss defensive tackle and NFL rookie Zxavian Harris is an eligible free agent and able to work out or sign with a franchise of his choosing, according to a recent memo obtained by Front Office Sports.

He was previously ruled ineligible to join an NFL team in September, but the league reversed that decision after Harris disputed its claim that he played college football this season. Since Harris never practiced at LSU, his intended school after being granted a preliminary eligibility injunction, the NFL has designated him as a free agent. He is free to join any team on its active roster or practice squad.

This comes after more than two dozen athletes who had signed professional contracts attempted to return to college after the NCAA's "five for five" ruling this summer.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin was in pursuit of several players, including Harris, Ole Miss tight end Da'Quan Wright and former LSU edge rusher Jack Pyburn, who's now on a three-year rookie deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starring in the preseason.

LSU was expected to add Harris, a former Ole Miss standout, in August after a brief preseason stint with the New Orleans Saints following the Louisiana court ruling. The ruling allowed athletes from the Class of 2022 to receive temporary restraining orders to gain a fifth year of eligibility.

However, LSU decided not to add Harris and Wright to its roster in September after the SEC threatened to kick the Tigers out of the conference. At the time, CBS Sports reported that the SEC was weighing possible forfeiture of games, a legal challenge in federal court and even possible expulsion if LSU didn't back down.

At the time, expulsion was considered "extremely, extremely unlikely," but it spoke to "the level of frustration within the conference that it had even been uttered." The SEC later filed a federal lawsuit against head coach Lane Kiffin, athletic director Verge Ausberry, the university and others associated with it.

Harris was in training camp with the Saints after going undrafted in 2026. A four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class, Harris really broke out as a senior last fall. He was a key cog in the Rebels' defense — wreaking havoc in the middle of the line to the tune of 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. That was enough to get Harris invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Status of former Ole Miss TE Da'Quan Wright

Per The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, Wright is not eligible yet under NFL rules. He reportedly worked out for the Green Bay Packers earlier this month, prior to the league's memo.

Drew Rosenhaus, Wright's agent, told ESPN last month that his client was waiting to hear from the NFL.

"When he left the (Cleveland) Browns, there was no doubt he'd be able to play at LSU," Rosenhaus said on The Pat McAfee Show. "We were very careful during the interim period where LSU was getting heat from the SEC not to sign with LSU at that point. We did not want to lose his eligibility to go back to the NFL. He did not sign with LSU while all this stuff was up in the air, but the league is still trying to decide if they're going to let him try out or join a team.

"We thought we'd be able to, but it's up in the air. I'm rooting for the young man. He just wants to play football."

At the time, Rosenhaus said multiple NFL teams were interested in Wright's services, but the league hadn't cleared him for an NFL return yet. That's evidenced by Wright's workout with the Packers last month.