The Atlanta Falcons found their replacement for Tyler Allgeier and are expected to sign Brian Robinson Jr. as their No. 2 running back, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Robinson's arrival fills the spot behind reigning first-team All-Pro ballcarrier Bijan Robinson and ensures the Falcons will once again boast one of the NFL's top backfields. The tandem of two 'B-Rob's could very well be the most prolific running back duo in football.

The door is open for a new ballcarrier duo to earn the title of the NFL's best. The Detroit Lions broke up the "Sonic and Knuckles" pair of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery when they traded the latter to the Houston Texans, ending a legendary run in which those two thrived among the league's all-time great pairings.

If not the Robinsons, there are a few other candidates to fill that void. The Los Angeles Rams have quite the one-two punch of their own. The Buffalo Bills were by far the best running team in the sport last season, and their whole crew is back in 2026. A few young tandems are beginning to climb the ladder, too.

Here are the eight best running back tandems in the NFL after the 2026 offseason's first wave of free agency.

8. New England Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson

Another batch of fumbles from Rhamondre Stevenson early last season opened the door for TreVeyon Henderson to carve out a significant rookie role. Once Stevenson took better care of the ball, this duo simply feasted on the New England Patriots' cushy schedule. Henderson provides explosiveness to the run game, Stevenson is a terrific pass catcher, and both can do a little bit of what the other offers. They will get in each other's way a bit as long as they share this room, and Henderson is probably the long-term No. 1 option, but together they offer Drake Maye immense relief behind a subpar offensive line.

7. Chicago Bears: D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai

D'Andre Swift just turned in the best season of his career, and he did so even while ceding 169 carries to his rookie teammate. What Kyle Monangai accomplished with those opportunities (racking up 783 yards and five touchdowns) set the stage for what should be a stellar career of his own. They combined to form the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL, and if we know anything about coach Ben Johnson, it is that he can build the best one-two punch at this position. It's too early to say Swift and Monangai are the next Gibbs and Montgomery, but any improvement in Year 2 together would move them closer to that tier.

6. Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco

The Detroit Lions are clearly all-in on Gibbs after giving him all 17 starts last year -- and for good reason. He is a top-five most dynamic player in the NFL by total yards from scrimmage. Pairing him with Isiah Pacheco instead of Montgomery probably diminishes the backfield's overall upside by a touch, but the newcomer is no slouch. Pacheco opened his career with 830 rushing yards in 2022 and 935 the following year, which is right about on par with Montgomery. If he rekindles some of that magic, the Lions won't miss a beat on the ground.

5. Miami Dolphins: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

This trio's effectiveness could wane in 2026 as the Miami Dolphins enter obvious tank mode, but nevertheless, it has been about as productive as they come over the last few seasons. De'Von Achane is the straw that stirs the drink in Miami and is fresh off his first Pro Bowl appearance with a 1,350-yard season under his belt. He also led the NFL's starters in yards per attempt last season by a wide margin at 5.7. And as a terrific receiver, he's everything one could want from an elite lead back. Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II split the carries behind him last year to the tune of 70 apiece, effectively comprising a two-headed backup monster.

4. Buffalo Bills: James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson

The Bills enter 2026 with the NFL's top rushing offense, and last year they racked up more touchdowns (30) than any other team. The next-most productive rushing attack found the end zone just 23 times. Of course, Josh Allen is a huge catalyst here and effectively serves as the second option in a four-man ground game, but not even his efforts as a volume ballcarrier could prevent James Cook from pacing the league with a career-best 1,621 yards in 2025. With Ty Johnson behind him as a nice third-down back and short-yardage option and Ray Davis maintaining a small but often effective role, this is perhaps the deepest backfield in the game.

3. New Orleans Saints: Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara

There is a chance these two never take the field together, but if Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara share a backfield next season, the New Orleans Saints are going to be a whole lot of fun. Etienne's arrival this spring on the heels of his third 1,000-yard season seemingly indicates that the Kamara era is winding down. His injury battles and last year's uncharacteristically low output also suggest his best days are behind him. But if Kamara and the Saints work something out to where he can spend even one year in the same scheme as Etienne, this offense will boast elite rushing skills and quite possibly the best receiving talent of any running back unit.

2. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr.

The B. Robinson backfield is an absolute weapon. Bijan is arguably the top individual running back in the NFL on his own, and Brian would be a serviceable starter on many rosters. Fusing them together in one group provides the Falcons with the kind of backfield that can shine regardless of how their head-scratching quarterback situation unfolds. Bijan's abilities as a perennial 1,400-yard rusher and premier pass-catcher are enough on their own to fuel a prolific offense, so adding a man who has three 700-yard campaigns and just backed up Christian McCaffery to the tune of 400 yards keeps this group at or near the top. Losing Tyler Allgeier hurts, but the Falcons found quite the second-string replacement.

1. Los Angeles Rams: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum

One year into Blake Corum's career, it seemed like he could have trouble finding his footing behind Kyren Williams. He took a leap forward in Year 2, though, adding 746 yards and six touchdowns to an offense that still featured the NFL's sixth-leading rusher. Williams and Corum became the first teammates since at least 1950 to string together three consecutive games in which both tallied 70 rushing yards and a touchdown, according to league research. They work together perfectly. Pairing these two with Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua is just unfair, but that's the firepower it takes to compete in the NFC West nowadays.