The Super Bowl futures market will always experience fluctuations, but perhaps no week was more revealing than Week 10. The Buffalo Bills, fresh off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, looked like a shell of themselves in a loss to the lowly Dolphins. The Packers lost back-to-back home games for the first time since 2022 in an ugly 10-7 result against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. The Steelers carried nothing over from their impressive win over the Colts, turning the ball over three times in a loss to the Chargers. With these supposed contenders faltering, here's how the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel shape up after Week 10.

Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)

Notable moves

The Rams, behind MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford, continue to climb to the top of the odds ladder. Los Angeles is humming at the right time, though the Davante Adams injury is a bit concerning for Sean McVay's squad. Still, with Stafford playing like this, it's hard to bet against Los Angeles. Philadelphia gutted out a win over the Packers despite some questionable play-calling late, sending the Eagles up to +750 while the Packers dropped down to +1500. Buffalo slid to +900 after entering Week 10 at +650, while Pittsburgh is now down to +10000 after opening the week at +7000.

If you're looking for a solid longshot play, the Patriots might be the team to back. New England has jumped to the top of the AFC behind second-year starter Drake Maye, and the Patriots have wins over the Bills and Bucs. New England's schedule isn't going to be a concern and there's a Week 14 bye before some crucial clashes against Buffalo and the Ravens. By that point, the Patriots are likely going to be +1500 or better so if you like what Mike Vrabel's team has done so far, +2200 is a great number.