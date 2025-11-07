The second half of the 2025 NFL regular season is about to begin. If the final nine weeks of the year are anything like the first, we're in for a wildly entertaining stretch run. It kicks off with a Week 10 slate that features a number of intriguing matchups - including Sauce Gardner making his Colts debut after a shocking deadline blockbuster, and the Eagles squaring off with the Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday night.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine in one place. Below, you'll find picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Falcons at Colts (in Berlin)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game up to 10,000 times, is currently on a 47-29 run on top-rated NFL picks dating back to 2024. We've now zeroed it in on Sunday's international matchup between the Falcons and Colts. We can tell you that the model likes the Over 48.5 total slightly, hitting in 53% of sims. However, there is one side of the moneyline hitting at a whopping 71%. To see that, head over to SportsLine.

Colts -6: "The Falcons defense has given up the FEWEST passing yards per game in the NFL this year (158.1), so the best way to beat them is to run the ball. Although Taylor struggled against the Steelers with just 45 yards, I don't see that happening two weeks in a row. The Falcons have given up more than 100 rushing yards in seven of their eight games this year, so Taylor should be able to run on them." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Indy to take down the Falcons, 27-20. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Ravens at Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Vikings +4: "The Ravens have given up the fifth-most passing yards per game in the NFL this year, and that could be a problem for a team that's about to face a Vikings offense that has one of the top receivers in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. I definitely don't trust J.J. McCarthy just yet, and if the Ravens could get any pressure on the quarterback, I'd probably lean toward Baltimore, but it hasn't been able to do that this year. Even the Ravens know they've struggled to get pressure on the quarterback, which is why they added Dre'Mont Jones in a trade on Monday night. Jones might eventually help Baltimore's defense, but I don't think he'll help much this week." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has Minnesota pulling off the home upset over Baltimore, 27-24. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Bills at Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Bills -9.5: "Miami was just blown out at home by the Ravens last Thursday, which led to the team parting ways with general manager Chris Grier. It also feels like both Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa's days are numbered. Meanwhile, Josh Allen -- who is currently boasting career highs in completion percentage (70%) and yards per attempt (8.2) -- has owned the Dolphins. The Bills quarterback is 14-2 and averages three total touchdowns per game against his division foe." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Buffalo throttling Miami, 33-20. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Browns at Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Browns -2.5: "This is one of the dog games of the week, featuring two teams coming off a bye. Both needed it. Both teams have quarterback issues, but at least the Browns have the better defense. The Jets traded away captains Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams this week. That won't play well. I think the Browns win it behind their defense." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Cleveland beating a depleted Jets squad, 21-17. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Jaguars at Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Texans -1.5: "The Jaguars offense is simply hard to believe in, especially with Trevor Lawrence struggling. He ranks 32nd among 33 qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage this season (59.7%), and Jakobi Meyers' arrival doesn't magically solve those issues. This is an even tougher matchup for Jacksonville considering Lawrence now faces arguably the best defense in the NFL. Houston leads the league in points allowed per game (15.1) and yards allowed per game (267.4). I expect the Texans to disrupt Jacksonville's offense enough that [Davis] Mills won't need to do any heavy lifting to keep Houston in control." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Houston defeating Jacksonville, 23-20. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Patriots at Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Buccaneers -2.5: "This is the best game of the week, with both teams legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The Bucs are coming off a bye, which they needed. They are getting healthier. It's also nice to be at home. Baker Mayfield will outplay Drake Maye to win it as the Bucs snap the Patriots' winning streak." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Tampa Bay to slow down New England, 30-24. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Saints at Panthers



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Panthers are slated to be one of the more popular selections in Survivor Pools, especially as they are hot off an upset win over the Packers in Green Bay. However, SportsLine's R.J. White is suggesting caution, as the Panthers are not among his top picks in survivor for Week 10. To see his top-rated survivor plays, go check out SportsLine.

Panthers -5.5: "The Saints are playing consecutive road games against a physical Panthers team. The defense will be a challenge for Tyler Shough, who will be making his second start. Carolina will continue to run the ball to eat clock and move the chains. I think that's good enough in a low-scoring game." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Carolina taking down New Orleans, 21-10. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Giants at Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Bears -3.5: "The Giants are struggling, while the Bears are playing good football. The Bears have played well on offense, while the Giants defense hasn't come close to living up to the hype. Look for Ben Johnson and the offense to have another big game as the Giants continue to struggle." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Chicago lighting up the Giants, 33-17. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Cardinals at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Seahawks -6.5: "Defensively, Seattle should be able to get after Brissett, as the Seahawks enter Week 10 with the third-most sacks in the NFL (27). They're also tied for the third-fewest yards per play allowed (4.7) and rank fifth in points allowed per game (18.8). Pair that with an offense that sits top five in scoring and tied for first in yards per play, and Seattle simply feels like too much, especially at home." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Seattle to take down the Cardinals, 27-17. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Lions at Commanders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Lions -8.5: "The Commanders will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, which means Marcus Mariota starts. That's not their biggest issue. The defense is bad. The Lions weren't as good on offense last week in the loss to the Vikings, but that will change here. Jared Goff will light up the Commanders." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Detroit to roll in Washington, 35-23. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Rams at 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

49ers +3.5: "This is an enormous NFC West game in a tight division race. The 49ers have played well with Mac Jones playing, but Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on fire. It will be a challenge for the undermanned 49ers defense to slow the Rams. But I think they show up and play well. It's close." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Rams to beat San Francisco, 26-24. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.







Steelers at Chargers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

SportsLine's R.J. White has been on an absolute tear when it comes to betting Steelers games. In games involving Pittsburgh, White enters Week 10 with a 37-19-1 (+1575) record with his picks. With that in mind, you'll certainly want to know who he likes for Sunday night. We can tell you White is leaning Under the 45.5 total, but to see his official play in this matchup, you'll need to go to SportsLine.

Chargers -3: "In Week 9, the Steelers stopped the NFL's leading passer (Daniel Jones), but that only worked because the Colts' offense revolves around Jonathan Taylor, and if you stop him, you can stop Indy. With the Chargers, they don't need their running game to beat you, they just need Herbert. As a matter of fact, the Chargers are 1-2 this year when they rush for 150 yards or more, so they're actually worse when they run the ball well.

For the Chargers to win this game, they need Herbert to pick apart the Steelers and not turn over the football. (The Chargers are 5-0 this season when Herbert has a QB rating above 100 and 1-3 when he doesn't.) The loss of Joe Alt hurts because the Chargers weren't really in a position to lose any more offensive linemen, but I'll say that Herbert puts on his Superman cape and leads the Chargers to a prime-time win." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Los Angeles to roll over Pittsburgh, 34-27. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.







Eagles at Packers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Need help formulating a pick for Monday's matchup between the Eagles and Packers? Look no further than SportsLine's R.J. White. He is as dialed in as you could want to be when betting NFL, and especially Packers games. In games involving Green Bay, White owns a staggering 47-19 (+2439) record, and has made an official play in this prime-time affair. To check that out, go log on to SportsLine.

Eagles +2.5: "Philadelphia will be well-rested coming off its Week 9 bye and has historically fared well in this spot, owning a 4-0 post-bye record under Nick Sirianni. The second reason I'm wary of Green Bay on Monday night is the absence of Tucker Kraft, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. He has been the key cog in the offense, leading the team in receiving yards. With such a young receiver room, it may take some time for the offense to find its new rhythm, and the Eagles' revamped, post-deadline defense isn't the group that will give them many opportunities to do so." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Philadelphia to pull off the upset in Lambeau Field, 23-21. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



