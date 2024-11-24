NFL Week 12 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Cowboys, Titans pull big upsets; Packers bury 49ers

Everything to know about Week 12 right here

Week 12 of the NFL season is off to a hot start. In the 1 p.m. window, we saw the Tennessee Titans upset the Houston Texans, Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys stun the Washington Commanders, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears in overtime.

Up next, we will see two NFC West foes in the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks face off, the Brock Purdy-less San Francisco 49ers will try to upset the Green Bay Packers, and Bo Nix looks to keep his hot streak alive against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 12. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

Browns 24, Steelers 19 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Lions 24, Colts 6 (Recap)
Buccaneers 30, Giants 7 (Recap)
Cowboys 34, Commanders 26 (Recap)
Titans 32, Texans 27 (Recap)
Chiefs 30 Panthers 27 (Recap)
Dolphins 34, Patriots 15 (Takeaways)
Vikings 30, Bears 27 (OT) (Recap)
Cardinals 16, Seahawks 6 (Recap)
Packers 38, 49ers 10 (Recap)
Broncos 29, Raiders 19 (Recap)
Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(69)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Packers 38, 49ers 10

The 49ers predictably struggled without Brock Purdy in the lineup. Brandon Allen threw for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his place. Josh Jacobs was the star of this game, as he rushed 26 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns. 

Jordan Dajani
November 25, 2024, 12:38 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 7:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Broncos 29, Raiders 19

The Broncos out-scored the Raiders, 20-6, in the second half to escape Vegas with a 10-point victory. Bo Nix threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, both to Courtland Sutton, who caught a total of eight passes for 97 yards. 

Jakobi Meyers had a big day with 121 yards on 10 receptions. Gardner Minshew left the game in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury. 

Jordan Dajani
November 25, 2024, 12:36 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 7:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Seahawks 16, Cardinals 6

With this win, Seattle is now in first place in the NFC West!

The Seahawks defense was the star of the show this week, as they held Kyler Murray and Co. out of the end zone entirely. Murray threw for 285 yards and one pick six, while James Conner was held to eight rushing yards on seven carries. Leonard Williams crushed the Cardinals offensive front, racking up 2.5 sacks and six total tackles. 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried the load on offense for Seattle, catching six passes for 77 yards and the lone offensive touchdown of the day.

Jordan Dajani
November 25, 2024, 12:31 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 7:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers defense forces another turnover

Green Bay is coasting to its eighth victory of the season. The Packers forced another Brandon Allen turnover that gave Jordan Love great field position. 

Jordan Dajani
November 25, 2024, 12:01 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 7:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bo Nix throws another TD to Courtland Sutton

Have a day, Courtland Sutton. He caught his second touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter as the Broncos are looking to pull away from the Raiders. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 11:56 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Michael Wilson absurd catch in double coverage

Following the interception, Kyler Murray hit Michael Wilson for a massive gain down the left sideline. Check out the adjustment and catch by one of the more underrated wideouts in the NFL. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 11:55 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals take scoring chance away from Seahawks

In the red zone, the last thing you want to do is throw an interception. That's what Geno Smith did up 10 points in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals now have some hope. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 11:54 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Jacobs scores second TD 

Following the McKinney INT, Jacobs finished off the Packers' drive with his second touchdown of the day. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 11:40 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:40 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Xavier McKinney picks off Brandon Allen

It's not a Packers game without an Xavier McKinney interception, right? He took it 48 yards to the San Francisco 26-yard line. Great field position. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 11:26 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyler Murray throws awful pick six

The Cardinals decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 in enemy territory, but Murray threw a lollipop to the wrong team. Coby Bryant goes 69 yards for six. 

The Myers XP was no good, so it's 13-3 Seattle. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 11:23 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Courtland Sutton steals lead from Raiders

Following the Broncos interception, Bo Nix threw a 50/50 ball to Courtland Sutton in single coverage in the end zone. Nice throw, better catch.

Denver now leads, 16-13. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 11:02 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos pick off Gardner Minshew

Denver started off slow Sunday vs. the Raiders, but Sean Payton's squad is ready for a comeback. Brandon Jones made a big play to get the Broncos into the red zone. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 11:01 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers get on the board with Kittle TD

Don't count out the 49ers just yet. Brandon Allen hit star tight end George Kittle for San Francisco's first TD of the game with one minute remaining in the first half. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 10:43 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 5:43 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Massive pickup from Smith-Njigba, who also scores the TD

The Seahawks are looking to prove they are the team to talk about in the NFC West, not the Cardinals. Jaxon Smith-Njigba sparked the offense with a massive pickup, and finished off the drive himself a few plays later.

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 10:42 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 5:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers rolling vs. 49ers

We knew San Francisco had an uphill battle this week without several key players such as Brock Purdy and Trent Williams. The Packers got off to a hot start by scoring 17 unanswered, including this Josh Jacobs touchdown. 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 10:31 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 5:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders fake punt!

Alfred James Cole III could play quarterback if he wanted to. Check out this fake punt from the Raiders at their own 36-yard line! 

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 10:15 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 5:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tucker Kraft trucks teammate on the way to TD

Don't get in between Kraft and the end zone. He will run you over -- even if you're wearing the same colors he is.  

Jordan Dajani
November 24, 2024, 10:03 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 5:03 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ameer Abdullah gets Raiders on the board

After a Dylan Laube 59-yard kick return that gave the Raiders good field position, Gardner Minshew hit running back Ameer Abdullah for a 6-yard touchdown to put Vegas in the lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Vikings 30, Bears 27

A 17-point fourth quarter from the Bears took the game to overtime, but Minnesota had the better offense in the extra period. 

Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while also leading Chicago with 33 rushing yards on six carries. DJ Moore caught seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. 

Jordan Addison was Sam Darnold's favorite receiver on Sunday. He caught eight passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. Justin Jefferson caught just two passes for 27 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Cowboys 34, Commanders 26

It had to be the weirdest game of the day. We saw blocked kicks, blocked punts, two Cowboys kick return TDs and four total turnovers. The Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to have two kickoff return TDs in the fourth quarter of a game. 41 total points were scored in the fourth quarter! 

Cooper Rush rebounded from Monday night with 247 passing yards and two touchdowns, while CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 67 yards. It wasn't the best day for Jayden Daniels, who threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, but he led the team in rushing with 74 yards and a touchdown, and threw an 86-yard TD to Terry McLaurin. 

Washington fans won't be happy, as their team was favored by 10.5 points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Dolphins 34, Patriots 15

Tua Tagovailoa had a great day with 317 passing yards and four touchdowns, while De'Von Achane caught three passes for 24 yards and two scores to go along with 32 rushing yards. Jaylen Waddle had a massive day with 144 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight catches. Tyreek Hill, on the other hand, had just 48 receiving yards. All 15 Patriots points came in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand.

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Titans 32, Texans 27

Despite sacking Will Levis a total of eight times, the Texans were upset by the Titans, 32-27. Joe Mixon managed just 22 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Tony Pollard rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. Levis threw for 278 yards, two touchdowns and a pick six, while Calvin Ridley caught five passes for 93 yards.

C.J. Stroud threw for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a chance to lead a game-winning drive with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, but instead took a safety. There are legitimate concerns about the Texans defense. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Chiefs 30, Panthers 27

Bryce Young turned in an impressive performance with 263 yards and one touchdown, while Patrick Mahomes threw for 269 yards and three scores -- two of which went to Noah Gray. 

A Chuba Hubbard TD and two-point conversion tied the game at 27 with under two minutes remaining, but Mahomes led the offense 57 yards down the field on seven plays, and set up a Shrader game-winning field goal.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys score second kick return TD of day on onside kick

Special teams has been a mixed bag today in Landover, but the Cowboys returned their second TD of the game after a failed onside kick recovery from Washington. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seibert misses game-tying extra point!

"The worst special teams day in history!" 

Austin Seibert missed the game-tying extra point, and the Commanders will have to try for an onside kick 

 
Pinned
Link copied

JAYDEN DANIELS-TERRY MCLAURIN MAGIC

Washington got the ball back with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter down seven points, and Daniels found McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown!

Dan Quinn immediately held up the "one" for the extra point. Is that the right decision? 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs come up clutch with game-winning FG

It wasn't a banner day for the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they came up big when it mattered most. Shrader wins the game for Kansas City. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears recover onside kick!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears not done yet vs. Vikings

Caleb Williams just trimmed the deficit to three points with a Keenan Allen TD, and they have recovered the onside kick! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mahomes' potential game-winning run 

The Chiefs are looking to put together a game-winning drive after the Panthers scored, and this Mahomes 33-yard run will help with that. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:51

    Week 12 Highlights: Vikings at Bears (11/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:34

    Week 12 Highlights: Cowboys at Commanders (11/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Week 12 Highlights: Titans at Texans (11/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Week 12 Highlights: Chiefs at Panthers (11/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Week 12 Highlights: Patriots at Dolphins (11/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:52

    Week 12 Highlights: Lions at Colts (11/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Week 12 Highlights: Buccaneers at Giants (11/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Highlights: Baker Mayfield Making A Mockery Of The Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    3:32

    On-Site Recap: Shrader Nails FG As Time Expires to Lift KC Over Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    7:20

    Vikings Take Down Bears In OT To Improve To 9-2

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Chiefs Defeat Panthers in Walk-Off Fashion

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    On-Field Reaction: Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off on Close Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Highlights: Pandemonium In Landover, Maryland!

  • Image thumbnail
    4:38

    Cowboys Survive Late Game Surge From Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    On-Field Reaction: Will Levis Reflects On Narrow Win Over Houston

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    On-Field Reaction: Tua And Waddle Sound Off After Dominant Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions Take Down Colts For 9th Straight Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Highlights: Kansas City Continues to Find Ways to Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    MUST SEE: Patrick Mahomes gets loose on 33-yard run to set up winning FG

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    On-Field Reaction: Baker Mayfield Breaks Down Buccaneers Big Win

See All NFL Videos