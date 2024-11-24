NFL Week 12 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Cowboys, Titans pull big upsets; Packers bury 49ers

Week 12 of the NFL season is off to a hot start. In the 1 p.m. window, we saw the Tennessee Titans upset the Houston Texans, Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys stun the Washington Commanders, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears in overtime.

Up next, we will see two NFC West foes in the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks face off, the Brock Purdy-less San Francisco 49ers will try to upset the Green Bay Packers, and Bo Nix looks to keep his hot streak alive against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 12. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

Browns 24, Steelers 19 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Lions 24, Colts 6 (Recap)

Buccaneers 30, Giants 7 (Recap)

Cowboys 34, Commanders 26 (Recap)

Titans 32, Texans 27 (Recap)

Chiefs 30 Panthers 27 (Recap)

Dolphins 34, Patriots 15 (Takeaways)

Vikings 30, Bears 27 (OT) (Recap)

Cardinals 16, Seahawks 6 (Recap)

Packers 38, 49ers 10 (Recap)

Broncos 29, Raiders 19 (Recap)

Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)