NFL Week 14 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for late-window games

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others, that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was a surprise inactive due to a hamstring injury, as the team reportedly opted to play it cautious with its star's hamstring injury.

In the late afternoon window, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) and tight Dalton Kincaid (knee) are both inactive, while Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (quad) and running back D'Andre Swift (quad) are both active. Also, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is out with an ankle injury.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates and inactives for Sunday's games.