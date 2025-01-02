It's the final week of the NFL regular season. For some teams, division crowns and playoff spots are on the line, while for others, well, they are just one day closer to Cabo. Regardless of their respective situations, all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this point in the year.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in concussion protocol, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has already been ruled out for the season finale due to his elbow injury and Cardinals running back James Conner won't play on Sunday either. Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports for each game in Week 18.

Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus

The Browns have a loaded injury report. Running back Jerome Ford (ankle), defensive end Myles Garrett (thigh), linebacker Jordan Hicks (concussion), tight end David Njoku (knee), running back Pierre Strong (concussion) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) and safety Grant Delpit (shoulder/knee) were among the limited participants for Cleveland.

The only players who missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Ravens were running back Justice Hill (concussion/illness) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (illness). Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (illness) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) were limited participants.

Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a back injury. He was a limited participant, as was linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee).

Running back Chase Brown (ankle), defensive end Sam Hubbard (knee) and tight end Drew Sample (groin) missed practice on Wednesday for the Bengals. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula), quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee), wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle/knee) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (ankle/hand) were among the limited participants.

Panthers pass rusher Amare Barno (shoulder), cornerback Jaycee Horn (hip), offensive guard Robert Hunt (knee), linebacker Josey Jewell (concussion), safety Nick Scott (illness) and safety Lonnie Johnson (shoulder/neck) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Taylor Moton was limited with a knee injury.

Cornerback Kevin King (concussion) was the lone Falcons player to miss practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (oblique), cornerback Dee Alford (groin) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (shoulder) were among Atlanta's limited participants.

Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle), wide receiver Dyami Brown (hamstring), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (groin), safety Tyler Owens (ankle) and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (groin) did not practice on Wednesday for Washington. Running back Austin Ekeler was a full participant with his concussion.

Cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) were the only Cowboys who missed practice on Wednesday. Safety Donovan Wilson (knee), offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (toe) and offensive guard T.J. Bass (thigh) were among the limited participants.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom (illness), defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), running back Travis Homer (hamstring), offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (calf) and wide receiver Rome Odunze (illness) did not practice on Wednesday for the Bears.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is done for the season with a knee injury. He missed practice on Wednesday, as did safety Zayne Anderson (concussion), defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (foot), linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) and safety Evan Williams (quadricep). Running back Chris Brooks (ankle), safety Javon Bullard (ankle) and running back Josh Jacobs (wrist) were limited participants.

Offensive tackle Walker Little was the only Jaguar to miss practice on Wednesday. He sat out with an ankle injury. Offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee), linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle), safety Darnell Savage (concussion) and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) were limited participants.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson did not practice on Wednesday due to his back injury. Everyone else was a full participant in Indy.

Bills quarterback and MVP favorite Josh Allen was a full participant on Wednesday with his right elbow and right shoulder injuries, while linebacker Terrel Bernard missed practice with a quad issue. Safety Taylor Rapp (neck) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib) were limited participants.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (illness), center Ben Brown (concussion), cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion) and wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle/quadricep), tight end Hunter Henry (foot), quarterback Drake Maye (right hand), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (groin) were among the limited participants.

For the Giants, linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), offensive tackle Evan Neal (rib/hip), center John Michael Schmitz (ankle) and defensive tackle Armon Watts (knee) missed practice on Wednesday. Pass rusher Brian Burns (illness) was a limited participant.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed practice with his concussion and left finger injury, while Kenny Pickett, Hurts' backup, sat out with his ribs injury. Running back Will Shipley was a limited participant with a concussion.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (left hand), running back Alvin Kamara (groin), running back Kendre Miller (concussion), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle) and linebacker Pete Werner (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Juwan Johnson (knee) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) were limited participants.

For the Buccaneers, defensive back Jamel Dean (knee), tight end Payne Durham (quadriceps), tight end Cade Otton (knee) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle William Gholston (knee), running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/shin), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot/knee) were limited participants.

Defensive tackle Denico Autry (knee), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (ankle), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (quad) and offensive guard Shaq Mason (knee) missed practice on Wednesday for the Texans. Linebacker Christian Harris (ankle), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and center Juice Scruggs (foot) were limited participants.

For Tennessee, wide receiver Tyler Boyd (foot), kicker Nick Folk (abdomen), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), pass rusher Arden Key (hand), linebacker Otis Reese (ankle) and running back Tyjae Spears (concussion) missed practice. Running back Tony Pollard was limited with his ankle injury.

The 49ers had several notable names on their injury report. Defensive end Nick Bosa (knee), defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. (ankle), offensive guard Spencer Burford (calf), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), defensive end Leonard Floyd (shoulder), tight end George Kittle (ankle/hamstring), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (knee), quarterback Brock Purdy (right elbow), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (pelvis) missed practice on Wednesday. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (illness/chest) were limited participants.

For the Cardinals, center Hjalte Froholdt (personal) was the only player who missed practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (knee), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe), kicker Matt Prater (left knee), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) and linebacker Mack Wilson (ankle/quadricep) were limited participants.

For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), running back Isiah Pacheco (rib) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) missed practice on Wednesday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (hamstring) were limited participants.

Broncos offensive tackle Frank Crum missed practice on Wednesday.

Running back Gus Edwards (ankle), defensive lineman Poona Ford (elbow), wide receiver Ladd McConkey (toe) and wide receiver Josh Palmer (foot) missed practice for the Chargers on Wednesday. Safety Alohi Gilman (hamstring), linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (hip) were limited participants.

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (foot) and offensive guard Jordan Meredith (ankle) missed practice on Wednesday. Defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle), defensive tackle John Jenkins (heel), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (wrist) and safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) and Trey Taylor (back) were limited participants.

Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (abdomen/knee), tight end Brady Russell (foot) and cornerback Josh Jobe (knee) missed practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (ankle), linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (back) were limited participants.

For the Rams, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein did not practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, while wide receiver Jordan Whittington was limited with an ankle injury.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) missed practice for Miami on Wednesday. Safety Jevon Holland (wrist), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) were limited participants.

Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (calf), cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee), offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard John Simpson was limited with a groin injury.