After spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the spring and summer, I came away thinking they would be a Super Bowl contender.

Now I am convinced of it.

The Bucs have navigated through a laundry list of injuries, including crippling ones to their offensive line, to open the season at 3-0 as they head to a monster game this week with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tampa Bay has won all three games on the final possession, two of those on the road, which is a testament to Baker Mayfield's ability to rise up in the big moments and shows his team is capable of handling adversity.

The Bucs beat the New York Jets Sunday on a last-second field goal to win a game that they dominated, but somehow found themselves trailing late after a blocked field goal was returned for a touchdown by the Jets. Some teams would wilt in that moment, but Mayfield calmly drove them to the game-winning score.

The amazing thing about that: They played the entire game with none of their projected starting offensive line from the preseason lining up in the spots they were planning to play. Center Graham Barton was the left tackle, left guard Ben Bredeson was at center and the other three spots were manned by backups, with left guard Elijah Klein and right guard Luke Haggard making their first NFL starts.

OK, so it wasn't always pretty. Mayfield was outside the pocket a lot, got pressured a bunch and the line had five holding penalties, but they still had 347 yards of offense.

Winning that type of game not only shows this is a good team, but it also shows the Bucs have depth -- deep depth on that line. Let's not forget they are also without receivers Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan and veteran Mike Evans left the game with a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

Yet Mayfield was able to make the plays when needed, including on the final drive. Navigating through injuries is key for any team, but it also can unify a group. That seems to be the case in Tampa.

General manager Jason Licht has done a nice job building the roster to be able to handle these injuries. Some of the wounded are on their way back, with indications being that All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs could be back this week. That would help solidify the line against the Eagles, which is a must versus that aggressive group.

The Bucs are up to No. 3 in my Power Rankings this week, but the top-ranked Eagles will be the real test in Tampa on Sunday. They are two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the NFC -- San Francisco is the other -- so this Week 4 game will be important for down-the-road seeding.

Mayfield is playing MVP-like ball, even if his numbers aren't gaudy. Winning in the clutch behind that line with those receivers just solidifies him as one of the league's best quarterbacks. With every game, with every key moment, the pending long-term contract numbers go up for Mayfield -- which they should.

He has truly resurrected his career and has this team believing in him as their guy. Doing it in the clutch helps back that up, but doing it with all the injuries only strengthens that belief.

The Bucs are for real. They are Super Bowl contenders, but you better believe they would love to get some of those injured bodies back on the field just to help make it a little easier.