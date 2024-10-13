NFL Week 6 injury updates, inactives: All the latest news on injuries heading into kickoffs

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 6 of the NFL season

It's Sunday of Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. Running back injuries are the theme of this week as many big names are out, including: the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Commanders' Brian Robinson, Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson and the Giants' Devin Singletary. Many others could be ruled out Sunday. 

On the defensive side, the Cowboys will be without star Micah Parsons again.

The Jaguars and Bears kick off Sunday's action from London. Tight end Evan Engram is active and will be playing for the first time since Week 1. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was questionable, is also good to go for the international game.

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 6? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Updates
(11)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Cardona is out, marking yet another Patriots captain who won't be playing Sunday.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and S Jordan Whitehead (groin are both expected to be out there Sunday.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Anthony Richardson's status will depend on how the pregame workout goes, but if that goes well, he is expected to play. Michael Pittman Jr. (back) and Josh Downs (toe) should both be active as well.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Texans are expected to have running back Joe Mixon back. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Diontae Johnson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Marlon Humphrey is expected to play today against the Commanders. He was limited this week with an ankle injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Cardinals are expected to be without kicker Matt Prater.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars inactives

WR Gabe Davis (knee) and TE Evan Engram (hamstring) were both listed as questionable and are both active Sunday against the Bears. This is Engram's first game since Week 1. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears inactives

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DL Zacch Pickens (groin) and DB Terell Smith (hip) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. DB Tyrique Stevenson (calf) was doubtful and is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    On-Site Preview: Chargers at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Preview: Steelers at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    On-Site Preview: Colts at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    On-Site Preview: Commanders at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson Set For Superstar Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Patriots Turn To Drake Maye For Spark

  • Image thumbnail
    3:18

    Anthony Richardson (Oblique) Expected To Start vs. Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    NFL Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    NFL News & Notes: Justin Herbert Off Injury Report For 1st Time Since Ankle Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL News & Notes: Bill Callahan Names Will Levis Starter For Week 6

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    NFL News & Notes: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown Taken Off Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    NFL News & Notes: Davante Adams Ruled Out For 3rd Straight Week

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    This Just In: Ricky Pearsall To Make Return To NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Chargers at Broncos Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Commanders at Ravens Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Cardinals at Packers Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Titans at Colts Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Browns at Eagles Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Lions at Cowboys Fantasy Football Preview

See All NFL Videos