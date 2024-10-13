NFL Week 6 injury updates, inactives: All the latest news on injuries heading into kickoffs

It's Sunday of Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. Running back injuries are the theme of this week as many big names are out, including: the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Commanders' Brian Robinson, Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson and the Giants' Devin Singletary. Many others could be ruled out Sunday.

On the defensive side, the Cowboys will be without star Micah Parsons again.

The Jaguars and Bears kick off Sunday's action from London. Tight end Evan Engram is active and will be playing for the first time since Week 1. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was questionable, is also good to go for the international game.

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 6? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.