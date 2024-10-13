Joe Cardona is out, marking yet another Patriots captain who won't be playing Sunday.
NFL Week 6 injury updates, inactives: All the latest news on injuries heading into kickoffs
It's Sunday of Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. Running back injuries are the theme of this week as many big names are out, including: the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Commanders' Brian Robinson, Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson and the Giants' Devin Singletary. Many others could be ruled out Sunday.
On the defensive side, the Cowboys will be without star Micah Parsons again.
The Jaguars and Bears kick off Sunday's action from London. Tight end Evan Engram is active and will be playing for the first time since Week 1. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was questionable, is also good to go for the international game.
Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 6? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.
Buccaneers safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and S Jordan Whitehead (groin are both expected to be out there Sunday.
Anthony Richardson's status will depend on how the pregame workout goes, but if that goes well, he is expected to play. Michael Pittman Jr. (back) and Josh Downs (toe) should both be active as well.
The Texans are expected to have running back Joe Mixon back.
Diontae Johnson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play.
Marlon Humphrey is expected to play today against the Commanders. He was limited this week with an ankle injury.
The Cardinals are expected to be without kicker Matt Prater.
Jaguars inactives
WR Gabe Davis (knee) and TE Evan Engram (hamstring) were both listed as questionable and are both active Sunday against the Bears. This is Engram's first game since Week 1.
Bears inactives
S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DL Zacch Pickens (groin) and DB Terell Smith (hip) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. DB Tyrique Stevenson (calf) was doubtful and is inactive.
