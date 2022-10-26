NFL storylines seem to change on a daily basis. Last week, the big story was Christian McCaffrey being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers in a move that kick-started what should be an interesting time in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline. The news shifted to Indianapolis this week after the Colts made the shocking decision to bench Matt Ryan after just seven games.

While the NFL news cycle is nonstop, injury news -- for better or worse -- seems to always remain at the forefront of the league's main headlines. That is certainly the case in Week 8, as several high-profile players are dealing with injuries as the season reaches the midway point.

Below is a rundown of every NFL team's main injury news midway through the regular season's eighth week. Be sure to bookmark this story, as we'll be providing updates throughout the day as teams continue to post their respective injury reports.

Ravens at Buccaneers (Thursday night)

Ravens: DE Calais Campbell (illness) OUT; TE Mark Andrews (knee), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Buccaneers: TE Cameron Brate (neck), CB Carlton Davis (hip), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), OG Luke Goedeke (foot), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) OUT; DE Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Campbell is the only player for Baltimore that was ruled out on Wednesday, as he's sick. While the Ravens' injury report looks a bit scary, Humphrey, Peters, Stanley, Stephens and Bateman were all full participants in practice on Wednesday. However, Andrews didn't practice all week, which is pretty worrisome. He is Lamar Jackson's top target.

The Buccaneers are going to be short-handed in the secondary this week, as Davis, Murphy-Bunting and Winfield were all ruled out on Wednesday. All three players did not practice at all this week. Hicks is questionable with his foot injury, and was a limited participant in practice all week. As for Julio, he returned to practice as a limited participant on Tuesday after missing Monday's session, and could be in line to return to the lineup for the first time since Week 4.

Broncos at Jaguars (London)

Russell Wilson was limited on Wednesday after missing Sunday's loss to the Jets. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson is trending towards playing while adding that the veteran quarterback did "quite a bit" of work during Wednesday's practice. Linebacker Baron Browning (hip), nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) did not practice on Wednesday, while linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) was limited.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew was the only player on the Jaguars' injury report. He was listed as limited with a knee injury.

Panthers at Falcons

Carolina is riding high after its upset victory over Tampa Bay, but there appears to be a bug going around in the locker room. Defensive end Marquis Haynes, right tackle Taylor Moton and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon sat out of practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Running back Chuba Hubbard also was not in attendance due to an ankle injury. Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) were among some of the limited participants.

For the Falcons, star cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive back Dee Alford was limited with a hamstring injury.

Bears at Cowboys

The Bears had a short injury report on Wednesday, as offensive guard Lucas Patrick (toe) and tackle Larry Borom (concussion) sat out of practice.

For "America's Team," wide receiver Noah Brown (foot), running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and offensive tackle Terence Steele (neck) were limited participants.

Dolphins at Lions

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with a left ACL injury. Jones, the Dolphins' leading tackler through seven games, sustained the injury during Sunday night's win over the Steelers. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) and cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) were the two big names that missed practice for Miami on Wednesday. There were several notable players that were limited, however, such as star wideout Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive end Christian Wilkins (hand). McDaniels is optimistic defensive backs Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou will be available against the Lions after both players missed Miami's last game.

On the Lions' side, coach Dan Campbell said that there is still hope that rookie wideout Jameson Williams will play this season. Campbell added that it would at least another month before Williams would be ready to return as he continues to work his way back from an ACL injury. Safety DeShon Elliott (finger) tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), offensive guard Jonah Jackson (neck) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) did not practice on Wednesday, while offensive tackle Taylor Decker (neck), center Frank Ragnow (foot) wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) were limited.

Cardinals at Vikings

For the Cardinals, offensive guard Max Garcia (shoulder) center Rodney Hudson (knee), offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (back) and safety Jalen Thompson (calf) did not practice on Wednesday. Running back James Conner (ribs), offensive tackle Cody Ford (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (hip) were limited participants.

The Vikings had just one player on their injury report: wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who was a full participant with a hamstring injury.

Raiders at Saints

Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. Waller has not played since Week 5 after sustaining the injury during the Raiders' one-point loss to the Chiefs. Waller missed practiced throughout the week leading up to last Sunday's win over the Texans. An illness may be going around the locker room in Vegas, as safety Johnathan Abram, wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive end Clelin Ferrell did not practice on Wednesday due to sickness. Quarterback Derek Carr (back), linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel), running back Josh Jacobs (foot) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) were limited participants.

For the Saints, star wideout Michael Thomas (foot), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) were limited.

Patriots at Jets

Patriots center David Andrews (concussion), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), offensive guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), defensive back Adrian Phillips (shoulder) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) were limited participants.

The 5-2 Jets were without wideout Corey Davis (knee) and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (illness) on Wednesday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle) would be limited during the team's first practice of the week but has a chance to face New England on Sunday. Johnson has missed the Jets' last two games.

Steelers at Eagles

Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder), cornerback Josh Jackson (groin), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was limited with an ankle injury.

Defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) was the only Eagle who did not practice on Wednesday. Head coach Nick Sirianni announced that starting right tackle Lane Johnson remains in the league's concussion protocol. How much Johnson progresses this week will determine whether or not he will face the Steelers on Sunday. He was a limited participant Wednesday.

Titans at Texans

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice Wednesday due to his ankle injury, but he did shed the walking boot. Star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and pass-rusher Rashad Weaver (back) joined him as non-participants. Offensive guard Aaron Brewer (toe), offensive guard Nate Davis (foot), pass-rusher Bud Dupree (hamstring), center Ben Jones (knee) and linebacker David Long (groin) were limited participants.

For the Texans, defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) and wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Kenyon Green (shoulder) and offensive guard Justin McCray (hand) were limited participants.

Commanders at Colts

Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) and cornerback William Jackson III (back) were among Washington's players who did not practice on Wednesday. Jackson, a former first-round pick, has been the center of trade rumors ahead of the league's November 1 deadline. Tight end Logan Thomas (calf) was limited.

Colts pass-rusher Kwity Paye (ankle) and former starting quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Center Ryan Kelly was a limited participant with a knee injury.

49ers at Rams

For the Niners, defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and star wideout Deebo Samuel (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Jason Verrett was a limited participant due to a knee issue.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson did not practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Center Brian Allen and wide receiver Van Jefferson were limited participants due to knee injuries.

Giants at Seahawks

The 6-1 Giants had several notable injury updates on Wednesday. Wideouts Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) did not practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll. Linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), right tackle Evan Neal (knee) and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf) also did not practice. Offensive lineman Nick Gates (leg) was added to the active roster as he continues his remarkable recovery after fracturing his fibula and tibia last September. Defensive end Leonard Williams (elbow) was a limited participant.

Seahawks star wideout D.K. Metcalf (knee), pass-rusher Darrell Taylor (groin) and wide receiver Penny Hart (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday for Seattle. Offensive guard Gabe Jackson (hip/knee), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring), cornerback Artie Burns (groin) and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (foot) were limited participants.

Packers at Bills

Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday, as the two-time reigning league MVP is dealing with a thumb injury. This marks the third straight Wednesday Rodgers has missed as he continues to manage the injury. Pass-rusher Rashan Gary (concussion), offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) did not practice either. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receivers Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White will not make his season debut this week, according to coach Sean McDermott. White, who has been recovering from ACL injury sustained during the 2021 season, has been practicing with the team since he was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list on October 12. White has to be activated prior to the Bills' November 6 matchup against the Jets or he will be forced to miss the remainder of the season. Offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.