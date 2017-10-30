NFL Week 9 early odds: Broncos facing their biggest point spread since 2011

Trevor Siemian and the Broncos are officially about to enter Tim Tebow territory.

In the early odds for Week 9, the Broncos have opened as a 7.5-point underdog to the Eagles, marking the first time in six years that Denver has been an underdog of at least a touchdown. The last time oddsmakers gave up like this on the Broncos came in 2011 when Tebow was under center for a game against the Patriots.

Tebow and the Broncos got blown out 41-23 by New England in a game where the the Broncos were a 7.5 point underdog. Although it doesn't happen often, the Broncos tend to struggle when they're an underdog of seven or more points.

Since the 2000 season, the Broncos are 3-14 straight up and 6-11 against the spread in that situation, according to Pro Football reference. It's not a complete shock that Vegas loves the Eagles in this game. Not only does Philadelphia have the best record in the NFL, but the Broncos offense has basically been non-existent over the past few weeks. Between Weeks 3 and 7, the Broncos went 1-3 and averaged just 10.5 points per game.

On the other hand, the high-flying Eagles have averaged 32.3 points over their past four games. The Broncos will also be playing in a city where they haven't had much success: They haven't won in Philadelphia since 1986, when John Elway was their starting quarterback. Ironically, the Broncos would probably be better off with Elway at quarterback right now.

Alright, let's check out the rest of the Week 9 odds.

NFL Week 9 early odds

(All lines from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Bills (5-2) at Jets (3-5), Thursday

Opening line: Bills, -3.5 points

When it comes to covering the spread, these are two of the NFL's best teams, so bet at your own peril. Through eight weeks, the Bills are an NFL-best 5-1-1 ATS while the Jets are 5-2-1, which is tied for the third-best mark in the NFL. Of course, the Bills have owned this series recently with six wins in their past eight games against the Jets. That total includes a Week 1 win for the Bills where they covered as a 7-point favorite in a 21-12 win. As for the Jets, they've been a gambler's best friend over the past six weeks: After failing to cover in their first two games of the season, they've gone 5-0-1 ATS since then.

Ravens (4-4) at Titans (4-3)

Opening line: NO LINE

There's no line in this game yet and that's because no one seems to know if Joe Flacco is going to play. The Ravens quarterback sat out the second half of the Ravens' Week 8 win over the Dolphins after taking a vicious hit that put him in concussion protocol. If Flacco can't go, the Ravens will roll with Ryan Mallett, who hasn't started a game since the 2015 season. As for the Titans, they've struggled against AFC North teams lately, going 2-5 in their past seven meetings. It's probably worth mentioning that both of those AFC North wins came against the Browns and both wins were by three or fewer points. That's not impressive.

Buccaneers (2-5) at Saints (5-2)

Opening line: Saints, -7 points

The Saints will be heading into this game on a five-game winning streak, making them one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Not only have the Saints won five straight, but they've also covered in each of those five games. The Saints are also 5-2 ATS this year, which is tied for the third-best mark in the NFL this year. If you need another reason to think about taking New Orleans, the Saints are 10-3 ATS against NFC South teams since 2015, which is the best divisional ATS mark in the NFL since the beginning of the 2015 season. The Saints have also won seven of their past nine against Tampa. Speaking of the Bucs, they're 1-5-1 ATS this season, which is the second-worst mark in the NFL this year, ahead of only the Cardinals (1-6).

Rams (5-2) at Giants (1-6)

Opening line: Rams, -3.5 points

This point spread might be the biggest surprise of Week 9, but only because the Rams are almost never favored by 3.5 or more points on the road. The last time Rams were favored by 3.5 or in a non-divisional road game CAME IN 2005 when they were favored by 3.5 at Houston. If the Rams are going to cover here, that means they're going to have to do something they haven't done since 2001: Beat the Giants. The Rams are 0-7 against the Giants over the past 15 years. Of course, if the Rams are going to end that drought, this would be the year to do it. The Giants have struggled at home this season, going 0-3 both straight up and ATS.

Broncos (3-3) at Eagles (7-1)

Opening line: Eagles, -7.5 points

The Eagles don't just have the best record in the NFL this year, they've also been one of the league's best teams at covering the spread. The Eagles' 6-2 ATS mark is tops in the NFC and second-best in the NFL. On the other hand, the Broncos are 2-3-1 ATS this season, which includes an ugly 0-2 mark on the road. The Broncos are one of just five teams that hasn't covered on the road yet this season. Oh, and did we mention the Eagles have basically been a lock to cover against AFC teams? Since 2014, the Eagles have gone 10-4 straight-up against the AFC and 11-3 ATS. The ATS mark ranks second in the NFL over that span.

Falcons (4-3) at Panthers (5-3)

Opening line: Panthers, -2.5 points

The Falcons have won three in a row in this series, which includes a December 2015 win where Atlanta handed the Panthers their only loss of the 2015 season. That December loss kind of started a divisional meltdown for Carolina because, since then, the Panthers have gone just 2-7 straight up against teams from the NFC South. Since the beginning of last season, the Panthers are 2-6 ATS against their division, which is the worst divisional ATS mark in the NFC over that span. Of course, that doesn't mean you should bet on Atlanta. The Falcons are just 2-5 ATS this year, which ranks 28th in the NFL. The Falcons are also 0-4 ATS in their past four games.

Bengals (3-4) at Jaguars (4-3)

Opening line: Jaguars, -4 points

The Jaguars are favored to beat another NFL team by four points, which almost never happens. Since 2009, the Jaguars have only been favored by four or more points a total of seven times, and betting on them doesn't usually end up being a good idea. In those seven games, the Jags have gone 4-3 straight up and 1-6 ATS. The Jaguars will be hosting a Bengals team that they haven't beaten since 2005 (0-4 since then). If you're going to bet anything in this game, you might want to bet the under. The Jags and Bengals have two of the six best defenses in the NFL in terms of yards per game. Not to mention, the Jags defense should only be better this week with the addition of Marcell Dareus from Buffalo. One big thing to keep an eye is whether or not Leonard Fournette plays. Before the Jags' Week 8 bye, Fournette missed Jacksonville's Week 7 game with an ankle injury.

Colts (2-6) at Texans (3-4)

Opening line: Texans, -11.5 points

An 11.5-point spread is what happens when you have the NFL's highest scoring team (the Texans) hosting one of the NFL's lowest scoring teams (the Colts). The Texans have scored at least 33 points in every game they've played in since Week 3 and it's kind of hard to imagine the Colts defense stopping them from hitting that number again. It's also hard to imagine the Colts being able to keep up offensively with Houston's suddenly unstoppable scoring attack. Not only have the Texans won three straight in this series, but they've been pretty impressive as a home favorite recently. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, the Texans have gone 9-4-1 ATS as a home favorite, which is the second-best mark in the NFL over that span. The Texans are 5-2 ATS in 2017, which is tied for the third best mark in the NFL this year.

Cardinals (3-4) at 49ers (0-8)

Opening line: Cardinals, -2.5 points

The 49ers might be the winless team in this game, but they've actually been better at covering the spread this year. San Francisco is 4-4 ATS in 2017, which is way better than the Cardinals, who are an NFL-worse 1-6. With Carson Palmer on injured reserve, Drew Stanton will be making his first start of the season, which isn't ideal, but the crazy thing is that the 49ers quarterback situation might actually be worse. Since handing the offense over to C.J. Beathard two weeks ago, the 49ers have been blown out in two straight games and have gone 0-2 ATS. These two teams did meet in Week 4 with the 49ers covering as a 6-point underdog in an 18-15 loss at Arizona.

Redskins (3-4) at Seahawks (5-2)

Opening line: Seahawks, -7 points

This will be Russell Wilson's first time playing against the Redskins in Seattle, however, it's definitely not the first time he's been a favorite of seven or more points at home. Since Wilson's rookie year in 2012, the Seahawks have been favored by seven or more points an incredible 29 TIMES, and in those games, they've gone 24-5 straight-up and 16-13 ATS. As for the Redskins, they're an ugly 2-5 ATS this season, which is tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL this year. The Seahawks are 3-0 at home this year, but just 1-2 ATS.

Chiefs (5-2) at Cowboys (4-3)

Opening line: Cowboys, -2 points

The city of Dallas has basically been the twilight zone for the Chiefs, who haven't won there city SINCE 1975. One reason to like the Chiefs in this game, though, is because they've been nearly unbeatable against NFC teams. Over their past seven games against NFC teams, the Chiefs have gone 6-1 against the NFC and 5-1-1 ATS. They've also gone 2-0 over the NFC East this year with wins over the Redskins and Eagles. Of course, Dak Prescott isn't bad against the other conference, either. Since drafting Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott last year, the Cowboys have gone 4-1 against the AFC. However, that lone loss was a Week 2 blowout in Denver where the Cowboys lost 42-17. As for the Chiefs, they seem to thrive as the underdog. Dating back to last season, the Chiefs are 4-1 straight up and ATS in games where they weren't favored. The Chiefs are also 5-2 ATS in 2017, which is tied for the third best mark in the NFL.

Raiders (3-5) at Dolphins (4-3)

Opening line: Raiders, -2 points

If you're wondering what oddsmakers in Vegas think of the Dolphins, this point spread basically gives you your answer. Despite having a winning record, the Dolphins are home underdogs to a team that's two games under .500. Although the Dolphins offense has been bad lately, the Raiders have almost been worse. The Raiders have lost five of their past six games and in those five losses, they're averaging just 13.4 points per game. This game will actually give the Raiders a chance to end one of the craziest gambling streaks in the NFL. Since 2003, the Raiders have only been favored in the Eastern Time Zone a total of five times, and in those five games, they've gone 0-5 both straight up and ATS. One of those losses came this year when they were a 3.5 point favorite in a Week 3 game against the Redskins that they lost 27-10. The Raiders haven't beaten the Dolphins since 2007. One thing to keep an eye on here is whether or not Jay Cuter gets the start. Cutler missed Week 8 after cracking some ribs.

Lions (3-4) at Packers (4-3), Monday

Opening line: Pick'em

The last time Aaron Rodgers missed a game against the Lions, things got ugly for the Packers. Back in 2013, the Lions put a 40-10 beatdown on the Packers, who had to start Matt Flynn because Rodgers had broken his collarbone. The Packers have won three straight in this series, but you can probably throw that stat and every other stat out the window since Rodgers won't be playing.

BYES: Bears, Browns, Chargers, Patriots, Steelers, Vikings