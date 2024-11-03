NFL Week 9 injury tracker, updates, inactives: All the latest player news ahead of Sunday's games
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 9 of the NFL season
We're now into Week 9 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that could affect the status of key players for Sunday's and Monday's games.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable but is expected to play, and the same goes for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, have wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis listed as questionable, and they are each expected to be game-time decisions.
Other notable players whose statuses are up in the air include Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills receiver Amari Cooper, Carolina Panthers rookie running back Johnathon Brooks and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, among others.
Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.
