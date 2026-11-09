The Philadelphia Eagles have not scored more than 24 points in a game this season, and their offense has regressed even further into despair during their seven-game losing streak. As the Eagles enter their bye week in last place as the NFL's third-lowest-scoring team, coach Nick Sirianni says everything is on the table when it comes to potential changes, including shakeups on the coaching staff.

The first task for Sirianni between the Week 9 loss to the New York Giants and his next outing on Nov. 22 is to determine where the issues stem from. He took accountability for his team fielding the worst offense in the NFC East and could thus go down with the ship, but if he determines the crux of the scoring troubles falls on someone else, now would be an opportune time to make a change.

"We'll talk," Sirianni said after the 19-11 defeat. "Obviously right now my job is to be there for our guys and to go watch the tape and go look through everything. I'll do anything I can to help this team win football games. I'll look at myself internally first and then go from there. My job is to coach the players and to coach the coaches. Anything I can do to help this team win games, we'll do. Everything can always be on the table, but I don't think you just change just to change."

As a first-year play-caller and the orchestrator of the system, offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is under the microscope. His arrival in the offseason was supposed to help the Eagles return to prolific status on his side of the ball, but the team has done anything but that.

Sirianni deflected some of the blame directed at Mannion, though, and noted that all coaches have their hand in the offense. The Eagles will look for ways to simplify the offense during the bye week, whether or not that includes changes in leadership.

"Obviously none of us offensively have done a good enough job," Sirianni said. "We're not going to sit here as coaches -- and it's not Sean; it's all of us, and it starts with me. The correct question there, to me, is 'Do you think you've done a good enough job?' Obviously I haven't done a good enough job. We all have things we have to get better at."

Perhaps the biggest question guiding the decision-making process on potential staff changes is whether Philadelphia's woes are more a product of dysfunctional coaching or of deep personnel deficiencies. For instance, how much blame can Mannion reasonably shoulder when he is forced to call plays for backup quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts' absence? Devonta Smith's extended absence with a hamstring injury and the loss of numerous starting offensive linemen put Mannion in a tough spot, too.

In the weeks since Hurts was shut down for the year due to blood clots, the Eagles scored 14 points, 21, 10 and 11. They lost all of those games by eight points or more. They were hardly a high-scoring team with their starting quarterback, but they are even less so without him.

"Whether it's on us as coaches or whether it's an execution thing, it's still on us as coaches," Sirianni said. "It starts with me. It's always on me. Every product that's on that field is my responsibility. There was an execution error on this play or that play. Well, did I put him in every position I could possibly put him into to go out and execute that? I'm always going to look internally first and look at myself first."