It's been an eventful week for Green Bay Packers quarterbacks. Hall of Famer Brett Favre announced his Parkinson's diagnosis on Tuesday, and current Green Bay starter Jordan Love returned to NFL action Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings after missing the last two weeks with an MCL sprain.

Love waked into Lambeau Field wearing Favre's No. 4 jersey in support of one of his Packers predecessor's, a gesture much appreciated by the 54-year-old.

"Big respect to Jordan Love for wearing this old man's jersey," Favre tweeted pregame after seeing the video. "I didn't think I could like Jordan anymore until this morning."

Love didn't have a triumphant return Sunday against the Vikings, throwing three interceptions in addition to four touchdowns and 389 passing yards on 32 of 54 passing. His afternoon was reminiscent of Favre's play: filled with thrilling highs and crushing lows. So much so that Favre himself wrote a post directly addressed to Love with the underlying message that he deserves to keep his head held high.

"Dear Jordan: Just a reminder that one game, one play, or one pass doesn't define you. Way to show resilience today. You have a long career ahead. Just keep going forward. #4." Favre posted.

Love, whether or not he had already seen Favre's tweet, projected optimism about Green Bay's 2024 season going forward to end his postgame press conference.

"It's a long season, and I definitely like where we're at as a team," Love said Sunday. "We didn't make plays, but the playmakers we have and the team we have, I definitely like where we're at."