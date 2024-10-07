Packers vs. Rams score, takeaways: Jordan Love, Green Bay survive Matthew Stafford comeback bid

One week after coming up short in their comeback attempt against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers switched roles in Week 5, holding off a late push from Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's matchup of volatile NFC competitors. Fueled by a couple of Tucker Kraft touchdowns and another ball-hawking performance from safety Xavier McKinney, the Packers left the West Coast with a 24-19 victory, improving to 3-2 on the 2024 NFL season.

Quarterback Jordan Love picked up where he left off, showcasing the same boom-or-bust gunslinging that both helped and hurt his squad against the Vikings the week prior. His deep ball to a triple-covered Jayden Reed helped get Green Bay on the board first, but a pick six thrown while going to the ground in his own end zone later invited L.A. to keep things close. In the end, he did enough to reclaim the lead, leaning on Kraft as an over-the-middle safety valve, as well as an opportunistic Packers secondary.

McKinney led the way on that end, making history with his fifth and sixth takeaways of the 2024 season. His production neutered Stafford's aerial attack for significant stretches of action, though the Rams did get another big day from running back Kyren Williams, who eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

Here are some major takeaways from Sunday's NFC showdown:

Play of the game

Hard to debate this one: Jayden Reed's concentration on Love's early deep shot was unmatched.

Jordan Love is still finding his footing

Chalk it up to the quarterback being just a week removed from his real return from an MCL sprain, or chalk it up to, well, the way this guy plays the game. But the Packers still have fireworks on their hands under center, for better and worse. On any given play, he's liable to launch one deep for a game-changing score or trust his laser arm a bit too much, resembling the riskiest version of Brett Favre. In the end, it's mostly for the better, but it is kind of comical how the Packers' most controlled game plans this year appeared to unfold with injury replacement Malik Willis at the helm.

Jeff Hafley's defense is promising

It's not suffocating, per se, in the way that the Vikings or Pittsburgh Steelers have been. But even with Jaire Alexander, the club's top cover man on the back end, banged up, Hafley's secondary has saved the day with impressive range and timing. McKinney alone has been a takeaway machine, but fellow defensive backs like Keisean Nixon and Evan Williams have also stepped up with some pivotal plays; Williams notably deflected the Rams' final fourth-down pass attempt on Sunday.

The Rams could be in big trouble

Did they show fight after trailing by multiple scores Sunday? Absolutely. Should they be better once Cooper Kupp and/or Puka Nacua return? Absolutely. How long can we wait for things to finally click into gear, though? At 1-4, the odds are increasingly against L.A.'s playoff chances, and not even Stafford, who finished relatively strong, looked totally on the mark for decent stretches Sunday. This group has been more feisty than the post-Super Bowl disaster of 2022, but it's hard not to feel as if Sean McVay is experiencing another injury-riddled downturn, an unfortunate counter to 2023's surprise playoff push.

What's next

The Packers (3-2) will return to Lambeau to host the Arizona Cardinals, who came back to upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Rams (1-4) will get some much-needed rest on their bye before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.