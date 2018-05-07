Panthers sign ex-Broncos running back C.J. Anderson to replace Jonathan Stewart

The Carolina Panthers have found their Jonathan Stewart replacement.

As first reported by Pro Football Talk, the Panthers signed ex-Broncos running back C.J. Anderson on Monday. It's a one-year deal, the team announced.

Anderson, who spent the first five years of his career with the Broncos, became a free agent in mid-April after the Broncos failed to find a suitable trade offer for him. Over the past four seasons, during which he handled the majority of the carries for the Broncos, Anderson averaged 4.4 yards per attempt and five rushing touchdowns per season. In his first full 16-game season last year, he hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time, even though he was stuck in a miserable, quarterback-less Broncos offense.

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL coverage? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Anderson's been a solid, if not great running back since leaving Cal for the NFL. When he's on his game, he's good bordering on great. But inconsistency has plagued him throughout his career.

Since entering the league in 2013, C.J. Anderson's 4.40 YPC ranks fifth and his 1.97 YAC ranks sixth among 28 backs who have 600-plus carries. #Panthers — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 7, 2018

In Carolina, Anderson joins a backfield that is led by last year's first-round pick, the multidimensional Christian McCaffrey, but he should still get opportunities to carry the ball. Last season, Stewart, who has since left for the Giants in free agency, led the team with 198 carries -- 81 more than McCaffrey, who contributed significantly more in the passing game by leading the team in receptions with 80. McCaffrey might see his carries increase in his second professional season, which means Anderson might not eclipse the 200-carry mark, but Anderson should still expect to garner a decent-sized workload considering he's joining a run-happy offense. Together -- and with Cam Newton, of course -- they should form a formidable rushing attack.

Anderson isn't a superstar, but he's an upgrade over the older Stewart. And Carolina is an upgrade for Anderson, who gets to play alongside an NFL-caliber quarterback in an offense that should lean on its running backs due to its lack of high-quality receivers. In short, Carolina was always a destination that made sense for Anderson. On Monday, the pairing finally happened.