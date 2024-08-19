New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has not been at practice and was unable to suit up for the team's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a lower body injury. Henry, who had the third-most receptions (61) and the second-most receiving yards (419) on the team in 2023, is expected to be ready by Week 1.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo spoke about the severity of the injuries of Henry, backup tight end Austin Hooper and third-string tight end Mitchell Wilcox, saying they don't seem like long-term issues.

"I would say these aren't extended recoveries for these guys. They'll be ready to go relatively early in the season," Mayo said.

When asked about Henry's status specifically, Mayo said despite the team's top tight end not practicing since last week, he is likely going to be ready when the team faces the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8.

"I wouldn't say it's in doubt," Mayo said, via the Boston Herald. "I mean, right now, we got to see. We still have a lot of time. I think he'll be there. But once again, when he's ready to play, he'll be out there."

Mayo didn't promise a season opener return for Henry, but his comments were positive.

The Patriots are still unsure who their quarterback will be, but whoever it is will likely find Henry as one of their top targets. Whether it's No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, or veteran Jacoby Brissett, the quarterback will be new and be behind an offensive line that's shown struggles early on. A solid pass catcher who knows the system and can be relied on in different scenarios is crucial for the Patriots offense that is expected to have some growing pains this year.