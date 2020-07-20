Watch Now: George Kittle Reflects On Super Bowl LIV And How It's Motivating ( 3:16 )

Despite his recent trade request, it appears that Raheem Mostert may not be leaving the 49ers, after all. Mostert, the 49ers' veteran running back, has spoken to a high-ranking member of San Francisco's organization in an effort to clear the air and get on the same page, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Moster's agent, Brad Tessler, offered a positive response when asked if the situation between his client and the 49ers is being worked out so that Mostert can remain with the club moving forward.

"Hopefully that'll be the case," Tessler said, via Rapoport.

Mostert, who is entering the second year of a three-year, $8.7 million contract, had been in talks with the 49ers about a contract adjustment for the past several months. The lack of progress prompted Mostert to seek a trade. According to his agent, Mostert, who (including the postseason) rushed for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while averaging a whopping 5.83 yards per carry, wants his contract to be parallel with Tevin Coleman's contract. Coleman, the team's starting running back, is in the middle of a two-year, $8.5 million contract that will pay him $4.55 million for the 2020 season.

Last season, Coleman and Mostert were part of a 49ers' rushing attack that finished second in the NFL in rushing during the regular season. Coleman, who suffered two significant injuries during the season, still managed to rush for 698 yards and eight touchdowns (including the postseason) in 17 games. But after Coleman suffered a shoulder injury during the early stages of the NFC title game, the focus of the 49ers' offense went to Mostert, who responded by rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns while leading San Francisco to a 37-20 win over the Packers. In Super Bowl LIV, with Coleman still feeling the effects of his shoulder injury, Mostert led the 49ers with 58 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries, as the 49ers fell short against the Chiefs.

Matt Breida, the third member of the 49ers' rushing attack, was traded to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick during the 2020 NFL draft. The 49ers also traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, a Pro Bowler in 2018, to Indianapolis in exchange for the the Colts' first-round pick in this year's draft. With two first-round picks, the 49ers selected defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (Buckner's replacement) and receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who will help replace Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with the Saints earlier this offseason.

Along with Mostert, the 49ers have also reportedly been in contract talks with receiver Kendrick Bourne, who who caught a career-high five touchdowns during the 2019 regular season. Bourne was tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason, and will be an unrestricted free agent next year if he and the 49ers cannot come to terms on a new deal.