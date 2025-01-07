The Las Vegas Raiders became the latest NFL team to make a leadership change on Tuesday, firing Antonio Pierce following his first and only season as the full-time head coach. Promoted from an interim stint after the 2023 campaign, Pierce indicated Monday he didn't expect to be dismissed, but now Raiders owner Mark Davis is set to conduct his sixth head coaching search of the last decade.

A new wrinkle this time around: Davis will have new minority owner Tom Brady as part of the interviewing committee, according to ESPN. So which names figure to be on their radar?

Here's an early look at logical candidates to land in Vegas:

5. Deion Sanders

The former NFL icon is the face of Colorado football, having now brought his glitzy personality to two different college programs, but with his son, Shedeur, set to enter the pros at quarterback, who's to say he won't take calls? The Raiders have been tied to the younger Sanders for a while considering their dire need for help under center, and the Las Vegas area feels like it fits the Sanders brand to a tee.

4. Ben Johnson

The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is arguably the most sought-after candidate this cycle, just as he was last offseason, and it's not hard to see why; he's helped engineer a powerhouse, maximizing the all-star talent at his disposal in the Motor City. He'd theoretically get a fresh slate with which to build in Vegas. The trouble is, if he's been selective about top jobs before, would he really rush to headline a tumultuous franchise in a division that includes perennial Super Bowl challengers in the Kansas City Chiefs?

3. Liam Coen

If Johnson is the coveted name among offensive minds, Coen could end up being a top consolation prize. A former Sean McVay understudy who's tested his designs at both the college and NFL levels, his latest achievement is getting career production from Baker Mayfield, who aired it out for 41 passing scores this season. If the Raiders want to gamble on an up-and-comer on this side of the ball, he fits the bill.

2. Mike Vrabel

The former Tennessee Titans coach is a hot commodity on the 2025 market, and he may well have his eyes on the New England Patriots, a franchise with which he won three Super Bowls as a player. But Vrabel's tough-as-nails style would fit in with the Raiders culture, and he'd have a chance to work with an established general manager in Tom Telesco, plus address quarterback and other key issues with a top-six draft pick and lots of projected salary sap space. As a bonus, Tom Brady is now part of Davis' ownership group, and all indications are he will have a strong say in their next steps.

1. Kliff Kingsbury

The Raiders nearly landed the former Arizona Cardinals coach as their offensive coordinator last offseason, per NFL Media. And Kingsbury's work with star rookie Jayden Daniels as the Washington Commanders' play-caller suggests he'll be right back in Vegas' sights, especially if 2025 is all about jumpstarting the offense. Yes, his first stint as a head man wasn't overly inspiring, but he's also still just 45.