Raiders vs. Chiefs live updates: Undefeated AFC West rivals square off in Week 4

Two undefeated rivals will put their unblemished records on the line this Sunday, as the Las Vegas Raiders welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders are the fourth team in the common draft era to start 3-0 after selecting No. 1 overall, and they have been impressive on both sides of the ball. Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns with nine, while the defense leads the NFL in takeaways with nine. However, there's no denying that the Raiders' schedule up to this point has been easy. Their first three opponents are a combined 1-8.

The Chiefs on the other hand are seeking their fifth 4-0 start since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018. Free-agent addition Kenneth Walker III leads the league in rushing entering this week with 360 yards, and has forced 36 missed tackles -- the most by any player in a three-game span over the past 10 seasons. The Raiders are going to have to wrap up if they want to score the upset victory on Sunday.

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC West matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -4.5, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)