The Los Angeles Rams are less than a week removed from their season coming to a close with a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. As the organization now transitions to the offseason, they have several things on the to-do list that'll need to be checked off before they kick off the 2025 campaign. One of those items revolves around Kyren Williams.

The running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which makes him a prime candidate to receive an extension. While speaking on Friday, general manager Les Snead indicated that the team would be open to extension talks with Williams to link him to the franchise beyond next season.

"I think that's something that's going to be on the plate," Snead said, via the official team website. "He would be someone that after three years you could begin discussing, let's call it, renegotiating, starting anew. Because I do think Kyren is someone who is a Ram and has a very impactful role for us."

The 24-year-old has been with the organization since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. In that time, he's proven to be a highly productive back, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 along with a Pro Bowl nod. Williams has also rushed for 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and became the first Rams running back to score 14 rushing touchdowns in a season since Todd Gurley.

If he receives an extension this offseason, Williams would also be the first back to get one since the club signed Gurley to a four-year deal back in 2018. Of course, the Rams would hope that any Williams extension would be more fruitful than Gurley's after he was cut just two seasons after inking the deal.

On top of Snead expressing openness to discuss an extension with Williams, head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that he too would be open to keeping the back around.

"When you look at it and you have an evaluation of your roster and it starts with those free agents or those guys that based on their contract status, what does that look like for you moving forward? You sit down and you say, 'Alright, let's put this puzzle together,'" McVay said. "It is an imperfect thing, but we try our best to make the best decisions for the football team. I'm really proud of the body of work that Kyren has put together, what he represents, and all the different things that we really want to be about as a football team. He's checking a lot of those boxes. I think that's certainly something that will be discussed as well."

According to Spotrac's projections, Williams could see a contract extension worth $10.4 million in average annual salary over the course of three years. While Williams has been productive, he has struggled a bit with ball security, fumbling the football five times during the regular season and once during the playoffs. That along with the presence of 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum could provide Los Angeles some leverage during negotiations, but Snead did note that Corum's presence wouldn't preclude an extension from happening.