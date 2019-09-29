Redskins vs. Giants odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from advanced computer model

Quarterback Daniel Jones will make his home debut on Sunday when the New York Giants host the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. ET. Jones led New York to a one-point victory in his first start, completing 23-of-36 passes for 336 yards and four total touchdowns against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. Now, he'll look to lead the Giants to their second straight win against a winless Washington team that has struggled on the road. In fact, the Redskins have won just one of their last five games away from home. New York is a three-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Redskins odds, while the over-under sits at 48.5, up two from the opener. Before finalizing your Redskins vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL against the spread picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

Now, it has simulated Giants vs. Redskins 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that the Giants feature an explosive offense with Jones under center. New York enters Sunday's NFC East matchup averaging over 400 yards of offense per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Now, the Giants will look to exploit a Washington defense that is giving up 402.7 yards per game. The Redskins have allowed more than 30 points in every game this season and are allowing surrendering an average of 142 yards on the ground. Running back Wayne Gallman, who's filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley (ankle), will be featured early and often to establish New York's ground game. Plus, the Giants have dominated this series of late, winning eight of their last 12 meetings against the Redskins.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Redskins and Bears was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Redskins falling 31-15. One thing holding Washington back was the play of quarterback Case Keenum, who threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball twice. He was spotted in a walking boot earlier this week, but is expected to suit up on Sunday.

The Giants allow the most passing yards per game at 346 on average. The Redskins have experienced defensive struggles of their own, as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third-most touchdowns allowed in the league at 11.

