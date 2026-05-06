NFL free agent quarterback Russell Wilson has a decision to make ahead of the 2026 season: hang up the cleats for the broadcast booth or lend a hand to a struggling AFC franchise in need of veteran assistance at the position.

Wilson said Wednesday he had a "great" meeting last week with the New York Jets, who traded for Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Geno Smith in March as their slated starter ahead of rookie draft pick Cade Klubnik and veterans Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook.

If he signs with New York, the 37-year-old Wilson would take the unfamiliar role of starting a season as a backup quarterback, something he hasn't done over 14 previous years with four different franchises.

"They offered me, and I'm trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do," Wilson told The New York Post on Wednesday. "I still know I can play ball and do that at a high level, but I also have the opportunity to do TV, so we'll see what happens."

Wilson began the 2025 campaign as QB1 for the New York Giants before he was benched after an 0-3 start by then-coach Brian Daboll in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. The Athletic reported last week that Wilson has a TV offer on the table to become an NFL analyst if he chooses to step away from the playing field.

Wilson would bring another veteran presence to the Jets' locker room and has seen just about everything — Super Bowl highs, late-career adversity and rosters transitions — over the course of his career. The Jets are thinking stabilization here with the roster opportunity behind Smith given Wilson's proven production levels compared to others vying for the backup role.

Wilson would provide New York with a seasoned voice who won't blink if pressed into action for a two- or three-game stretch or anything lengthier if the 2026 season goes south for Smith.

There's also scheme familiarity to consider for Wilson under new Jets play caller Frank Reich. Smith revived his career by operating within structure, leaning on timing and play-action — areas where Wilson has historically thrived when protected and supported by a competent run game. In a pinch, offensive continuity wouldn't have to be overhauled. That's a luxury not every team has with a backup option.

Per ESPN, the Jets "solicited" advice from Smith on who he would like to bring into the quarterback room and he spoke highly of Wilson.

"Geno's a great guy, man, we've been great friends and great teammates, but I'm just focused on the day," Wilson said this week. "We'll see what happens. I love football. I love ball, being in it in every way, staying ready to play and every day I'm training, getting ready. But also, too, a lot of great opportunities (in TV). Playing 14-plus years has been amazing for me and I'm just grateful I get to do what I love to do."