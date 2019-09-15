Saints at Rams: Live updates, game stats, highlights for NFC Championship rematch

"It was probably one of the worst mistakes in the history of officiating."

Based on the quote above, it's safe to say that Sean Payton, who made that statement during an interview with NFL.com's Michael Silver earlier this week, hasn't gotten over the missed pass interference call that contributed to the Saints' overtime loss to the Rams in January's NFC Championship Game.

While a win Sunday won't change what transpired this past winter, a win over the Rams in Los Angeles would certainly exercise some demons for a team that continues to have Super Bowl aspirations. On Monday night, the Saints outlasted Deshaun Watson and the pesky Texans, with Drew Brees throwing for 370 yards as New Orleans piled up over 500 yards of offense in their 30-28 victory. Alvin Kamara gashed Houston's defense for 169 all-purpose yards, while receivers Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. each went over 100 yards.

New Orleans will look to settle the score against a Rams team that also won a close season-opener. While quarterback Jared Goff struggled to get things going in the passing game, Los Angeles' rushing attack, somewhat of a question mark entering the season, amassed 166 yards and two scores on 32 carries in Los Angeles' gritty 30-27 win over the Panthers in Charlotte. Los Angeles is looking to join the '72 Dolphins, early '90s Bills, and '18 Patriots as the only teams to make it back to the Super Bowl after losing the big game the previous season.

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

