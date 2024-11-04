The New Orleans Saints have pulled the trigger, firing head coach Dennis Allen after an embarrassing 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. After winning their first two games of the 2024 season by at least 25 points, the Saints lost seven straight games. That's never happened before in NFL history.

Allen went 18-25 during his time as the Saints' lead man with zero playoff appearances. This marks the second time Allen has been fired in the middle of a season, as he was canned by the Raiders following an 0-4 start back in 2014. Derek Carr was his quarterback that year as well.

Who could replace Allen in New Orleans? The Saints unfortunately are not the most attractive destination in the NFL right now. Key contributors on the roster are older, the future of the quarterback position is unclear, and most importantly, the Saints don't have much financial flexibility. They are already $61.5 million over the projected cap for 2025.

Below, we will break down the top five coaching candidates to replace Allen.

5. Jesse Minter, Chargers DC

Let's start with an interesting name. The 41-year-old Minter followed Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers after a successful two-year stint as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines, and what he's accomplished in 2024 has been notable. Through nine weeks, the Chargers lead the NFL in scoring defense (12.6 points allowed per game) and rank No. 8 in total defense (303.8 yards allowed per game). The Chargers have gone eight consecutive games allowing 20 or fewer points. Keep in mind that this defense was the main reason why L.A. struggled over the past few years.

Maybe Minter isn't considered a top candidate to land a head coaching job soon, but depending on what happens with the Chargers in the second half of the season, that could change.

4. Aaron Glenn, Lions DC

How about bringing back a former Saint? Glenn spent the last year of his 15-season playing career as a defensive back with the Saints in 2008, and spent five seasons as the Saints' defensive backs coach from 2016-20 before following Dan Campbell to Detroit.

Glenn leads a feisty defensive unit, and polls well among players. In fact, NFL players rated him as the top defensive coordinator in the league last year!

3. Mike Vrabel, Browns assistant

Vrabel was fired by the Tennessee Titans last year following his second straight losing season. It was a surprising decision to some, and even more surprising that he didn't land a head coaching gig. He now works for the Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant. Vrabel went 54-45 during his six seasons as Tennessee's lead man, won the AFC South twice and made the AFC Championship game in his second season with the Titans. The New England Patriots legend may be viewed as a top head coaching candidate this offseason.

2. Todd Monken, Ravens OC

Monken stepped in for the Ravens last year and made an immediate impact. His quarterback, Lamar Jackson, became just the fifth signal-caller since 1970 to rank top four in yards per attempt and yards per rush in a season, while winning his second NFL MVP. This year, Monken's unit is again dominating thanks to the addition of Derrick Henry. The Ravens lead the NFL in yards per pass and yards per rush this season, and are one game away from tying the NFL record for most 100-yard rushing games (43).

Monken won two College Football Playoff National Championships during his time as the offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia, and now leads arguably the best offense in the NFL.

1. Ben Johnson, Lions OC

Ben Johnson, 38, may be the best offensive mind available this offseason. Under Johnson, the Lions offense finished top five in both points per game and yards per game in each of the last two seasons. In 2023, Detroit tied a franchise record with 12 wins and won the NFC North for the very first time. Through nine weeks this year, the Lions lead the league with 32.3 points per game. Jared Goff has been the most efficient quarterback in football and David Montgomery plus Jahmyr Gibbs make up the best two-headed backfield in the league. The Lions' recent success wouldn't have been possible without Johnson.