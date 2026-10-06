Saints vs. Falcons live updates: NFC South rivals meet on 'Monday Night Football'

Week 4 wraps up as the New Orleans Saints (1-2) host their NFC South archrival, the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).

The Falcons are fresh off a dominating 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 3, quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s first start of the 2026 season after tearing his ACL in 2025. Having the threat of his arm instead of backup Cooper Rush's dramatically opened things up for the Falcons' playmakers with both running back Bijan Robinson (194 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns and 19 receiving yards for 213 scrimmage yards) and wide receiver Drake London (9 catches for 194 yards) going off. Robinson and London became the first teammate duo in NFL history to have 190-plus rushing yards and 190-plus receiving yards in a regular-season game.

The Saints are coming off a narrow 35-27 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, a game they once led 27-16 before allowing 19 unanswered points to end the game. Quarterback Tyler Shough, with eight passing touchdowns entering Week 4, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees (four times) as the only Saints quarterbacks with eight-plus passing touchdowns in the first three games of the season.

Monday night also marks the 20th anniversary of the Saints' "Rebirth Game" which was New Orleans' first home game at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. Steve Gleason notably blocked a punt on Atlanta's opening drive of the game, and the Saints recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown in a 23-3 win.

Will the Saints have more to celebrate 20 years later, or will the Falcons ruin their party on Monday night? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Saints vs. Falcons live