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Saints vs. Falcons live updates: NFC South rivals meet on 'Monday Night Football'

Keep up with all the biggest developments as New Orleans hosts Atlanta on 'MNF'

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Week 4 wraps up as the New Orleans Saints (1-2) host their NFC South archrival, the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). 

The Falcons are fresh off a dominating 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 3, quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s first start of the 2026 season after tearing his ACL in 2025. Having the threat of his arm instead of backup Cooper Rush's dramatically opened things up for the Falcons' playmakers with both running back Bijan Robinson (194 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns and 19 receiving yards for 213 scrimmage yards) and wide receiver Drake London (9 catches for 194 yards) going off. Robinson and London became the first teammate duo in NFL history to have 190-plus rushing yards and 190-plus receiving yards in a regular-season game. 

The Saints are coming off a narrow 35-27 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, a game they once led 27-16 before allowing 19 unanswered points to end the game. Quarterback Tyler Shough, with eight passing touchdowns entering Week 4, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees (four times) as the only Saints quarterbacks with eight-plus passing touchdowns in the first three games of the season.

Monday night also marks the 20th anniversary of the Saints' "Rebirth Game" which was New Orleans' first home game at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. Steve Gleason notably blocked a punt on Atlanta's opening drive of the game, and the Saints recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown in a 23-3 win.

Will the Saints have more to celebrate 20 years later, or will the Falcons ruin their party on Monday night? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Saints vs. Falcons live

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Saints go three-and-out on the opening drive

New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough was able to gain a couple yards on a short pass on second down, but that was it. Atlanta gets the football back on their own 49 up 7-0 with 12:50 left in the first quarter after a 25-yard punt return. 

 
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Robinson now has five career touchdowns of 50-plus yards, the second-most in the NFL since 2023

Robinson's five career touchdowns of 50-plus yards now rank as the second most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2023. His 59-yard touchdown run on Monday against the New Orleans Saints is his first of 2026. 

Most 50-yard TD since 202350-yard TD

Saquon Barkley (PHI)

6

Bijan Robinson (ATL)

5*

De'Von Achane (MIA)

4

Breece Hall (NYJ)

4

TreVeyon Henderon (NE)

4

* Bijan Robinson entered the NFL in 2023

 
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Bijan Robinson is unstoppable, Falcons lead 7-0 after opening drive

Robinson made a quick cut out to the left, and that's all he needed to explode down the left sideline for a 59-yard rushing touchdown on his first carry of the night. Falcons lead 7-0 after the opening drive. It looks like he's in for another historic performance in Week 4 after going off for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground in Week 3 at the Green Bay Packers. 

 
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Falcons, Michael Penix Jr. begin with the football

 
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Saints WR Chris Olave off to a hot start to 2026

New Orleans' WR1 Chris Olave's 375 yards receiving in 2026 rank as the third-most in the first three games of a season in Saints history. Olave is also one of two players with 80-plus receiving yards in each of the first three weeks of the season along with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. 

Most receiving yards through first three games of a season, Saints historyReceiving yards

Michael Thomas (2018)

398

Wes Chandler (1979)

289

Chris Olave (2026)

375

Jimmy Graham (2013)

358

 
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Tyler Shough stuffing the stat sheet despite New Orleans' 1-2 start

Tyler Shough entered Week 4 averaging the second-most passing yards per game (305.7) in the NFL while being tied for the third-most passing touchdowns (8) in the league. Despite losing two of his first three games, Shough's start to 2026 is the seventh time this century a quarterback has lost two games with three-plus passing touchdowns in within the first three games of a season. He is certainly part of the issue with his five fumbles entering Week 4 ranking as the most in the league while his three fumbles lost was tied for the NFL lead entering Week 4.

Quarterbacks with two losses with three-plus pass TD in first three games of season, Since 2000Team

2026 Tyler Shough

NO

2023 Kirk Cousins

MIN

2021 Patrick Mahomes

KC

2016 Drew Brees

NO

2012 Drew Brees

NO

2008 Philip Rivers

SD

2000 Jeff Garcia

SF

 
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Saints looking to continue primetime home success vs. Falcons

New Orleans has won six of their last seven primetime home games against the Falcons, including five of their last six Monday night games against the Falcons. However, they did lose their last Monday night home game against the Falcons back in 2016. 

Currently, the Saints have lost six straight home primetime games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. New Orleans is looking for the first primetime home win since the 2020 season against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

 
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Bijan Robinson looking for another huge Monday night

Robinson led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (467) through the first three weeks of 2026, and he has a track record of going crazy on "Monday Night Football. He is averaging 181.0 scrimmage yards per game on Mondays, the most by any player on any day of the week ever, minimum three games played per CBS Sports Research. 

Most career scrimmage YPG on Monday Night Football, NFL history minimum three games playedScrimmage YPG

Bijan Robinson*

181.0

Jahmyr Gibbs

149.4

Le'Veon Bell

146.8

* Most by any player on any day of the week all-time

 
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Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. looking for consecutive victorious starts for second time in career

Penix Jr. is seeking to win his first NFC South game after losing his first four. Monday night's matchup in New Orleans will be his first against the Saints. He doesn't have any touchdowns in his last two division games, both against the Carolina Panthers. 

 
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Falcons looking to keep good times rolling vs. Saints

Atlanta won back to back games against the Saints in 2025 for the first time since the 2016-2017 seasons when they won three games in a row. With a win tonight, Atlanta could tie their longest winning streak against the Saints this century. They're looking for consecutive road wins at the Saints for the first time since 2001-2002.

 
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Saints inactives: LB Pete Warner good to go, TE Noah Fant (abdomen) is inactive

The New Orleans Saints had two players listed as questionable for Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons: linebacker Pete Warner (shoulder) and tight end Noah Fant (abdomen). Warner is active, but Fant is inactive and will not play in Week 4. 

 
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Falcons inactives: LB Divine Deablo, DE Samson Ebukam good to go

The two players Atlanta listed as questionable for Week 4 at the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Divine Deablo (hamstring) and edge rusher Samson Ebukam (hamstring), are both active. 
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