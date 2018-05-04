Seahawks cut Cliff Avril with failed physical designation, which could end his career

Seattle's purge of established stalwarts who played significant roles in their rise to NFC powerhouse continued with the release of defensive end Cliff Avril, though their decision to part ways with him came as a result of a failed physical. On Friday, the Seahawks announced that they cut Avril and lauded him for his contributions both on and off the field in Seattle.

On Instagram, Avril thanked the Seahawks organization and the fans.

And so, this might be the end of his decade-long NFL career due to a neck injury that cut short his 2017 season. In January, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Avril (along with safety Kam Chancellor) will "have a hard time playing football again."

If this is the end of Avril's career, he'll be remembered as a tremendous pass rusher who helped the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl in his first season with the team. A third-round pick back in 2008, Avril spent the first five years of his career with the Lions, racking up 39.5 sacks. In 2013, Avril landed with the Seahawks along with fellow defensive lineman Michael Bennett -- two of the most important signings of the Seahawks' incredible run atop the NFC. In five seasons in Seattle, Avril recorded 34.5 sacks in regular-season action and another 6.5 sacks in the playoffs. In all, Avril has 74 regular-season sacks since 2008 -- the 12th most in that span, according to Pro Football Reference's database.

For the Seahawks, it's been an offseason of change as they've parted ways with Avril, Bennett, Richard Sherman, Malik McDowell, and Paul Richardson. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounded Earl Thomas all offseason, though he remains with the Seahawks for now. Chancellor also remains on the Seahawks' roster as he tries to work his way back onto the field, but like Avril, it's unclear if he'll be able to play again.

So, more changes could be coming to Seattle.