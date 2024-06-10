NFL teams have now firmly moved into their 2024 offseason program. The first wave of free agency and the NFL Draft are far in the rearview mirror, and teams are now gathering for OTAs and minicamps.

And during that time, it's not just the rookies and the stalwarts who participate. This is also a time for veteran free agents to get a shot to show what they can still do, and see if they can use the opportunity to make another roster.

That's what is happening this week with wide receiver Robbie Chosen, who is attending Seattle Seahawks minicamp on a tryout basis, via NFL Media.

Chosen, nee Robby Anderson, Robbie Anderson and Chosen Anderson, played the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in nine games, catching four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. He previously spent four years with the New York Jets, two-plus with the Carolina Panthers, and part of the 2022 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals. In eight NFL seasons he has 379 receptions for 5,082 yards and 30 scores. Headed into his age-30 campaign, Chosen is trying to extend his NFL career and catch on with another NFC West team.

The Seahawks have a strong top of the depth chart at receiver with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the bottom of the depth chart has more question marks, with Jake Bobo, Dee Eskridge and Laviska Shenault Jr. being the most notable names beyond the top three. If the Seahawks want to add another veteran option for depth, Chosen has shown he can be that type of option.