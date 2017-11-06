Sean Payton mocks Jameis Winston's speech, says Mike Evans should've been ejected
Coach is having none of Tampa Bay's antics
At 6-2 after a 20-point rout of their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints can let their play do the talking atop the NFC South.
After what happened in Week 9, though, that's not enough for coach Sean Payton.
The same day that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were ejected from their game thanks to some punches thrown by the former, the Saints found themselves on the receiving end of some Buccaneers antics on Sunday. Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston couldn't help but instigate Saints corner Marshon Lattimore from the sidelines -- after he was pulled from the game, no less -- and after Lattimore responded by shoving Winston, in came a charging Mike Evans, who leveled Lattimore from behind.
Evans, the Bucs wide receiver, was not removed from the game, which New Orleans went on to win, 30-10. But Payton, in addressing reporters afterward, per NFL.com, said there was no question Evans should've been ejected for his hit on Lattimore.
"If there's not an ejection in that situation, then I don't know when there's supposed to be an ejection," he said.
And that's not the only thing Payton had to say after the Saints beat up on the Bucs.
On Monday morning, the coach's official Twitter account had retweeted Barstool Sports' video of Winston's infamous pregame speech, complete with the comment, "Saints winning by 70."
The Saints may have won Sunday, but Payton is ensuring they get the last word on everything Tampa did wrong, too.
