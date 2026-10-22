The Minnesota Vikings are making history, but not the type of history you want to publicize.

Minnesota has won its last 10 games dating back to the end of last season. That's the good stuff. The bad stuff is that the Vikings' 21 touchdowns over that span are the fewest during any 10-game winning streak in the NFL since the 1928-29 Packers. Also bad — thought not quite as bad — is that the Vikings' nine touchdowns this season is the fewest for a 5-0 team since the 2003 Panthers.

The '03 Panthers ended up playing in that year's Super Bowl. The Vikings could do the same thing this year, but the odds of that happening are slim. The Vikings not only play in arguably the NFL's toughest division, but they share a conference with arguably the NFL's best team, the 6-0 49ers.

Minnesota's current situation has stirred up rumblings about a possible blockbuster trade that would bring Justin Herbert to town. The Chargers reportedly did not consider trading Herbert earlier this month, but it's fair to wonder if they're having second thoughts with the trade deadline just around the corner.

The Chargers are 0-6 and appear to be on the precipice of a total reboot. Herbert is struggling to the point where a change of scenery might be necessary for him if he is going to regain the swagger that made him a two-time Pro Bowler.

Similar trades have happened with mixed results. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff have both enjoyed successful second chapters after swapping teams. Russell Wilson, however, did not enjoy a similar story in Denver after being traded from Seattle.

How would history remember a possible trade involving Herbert and the Vikings? To find out, let's dive into the cases for and against the Vikings trading for Herbert, along with a final verdict.

The case for trading for Herbert

It's clear that the Vikings have a championship-caliber defense (they're currently No. 1 in the NFL in fewest points allowed) but need help on offense. Herbert, in theory, could help the Vikings bridge that gap while becoming a surefire Super Bowl contender.

While this season has been a mess so far, Herbert was without a doubt one of the league's best quarterbacks during his first six seasons. He threw for the second-most passing yards in league history during a player's first six seasons — only Peyton Manning threw for more yards. Herbert's 163 touchdowns was the sixth-most in league history for a player in that span.

Herbert is prolific, and he has gotten better (prior to this season) in terms of taking care of the ball. He threw just three interceptions in 2024, and while that number jumped to 13 in 2025, that total isn't horrible when you consider that he threw 512 passes that year.

Looking at the Vikings this season, Herbert would be given the keys to an offense that certainly has potential. He'd get a chance to work with All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, two-time Pro Bowler tight end T.J. Hockenson, and ageless wonder Aaron Jones, whose skill set is similar to former Chargers teammate Austin Ekeler.

Herbert's age is also something that should be considered. Only 28, Herbert should have a ton of great football left in him. He would conceivably be the team's long-term answer at quarterback.

The case for not trading for Herbert

Let's start with the amount of assets the Vikings would have to send to Los Angeles. At a minimum, the Vikings would likely have to part ways with at least one first-round pick and most likely two. Any trade involving Herbert would require multiple high draft picks. It could also mean trading Kyler Murray to Los Angeles.

There's also the prospect of having Herbert learn a new offense while jumping on a moving train. Unlike Stafford and Goff, Herbert wouldn't have the luxury of having an offseason to learn a playbook and to develop a rapport with his new teammates. He'd be asked to do that immediately, which is not an easy task.

If the Vikings kept Murray, that would create an awkward situation for not only Murray and Herbert, but for everyone involved. Sides would undoubtedly be taken, which would create a divided locker room.

Now, add in the fact that Vikings don't have a great offensive line, which would expose Herbert's lack of elite mobility. That's one of the issues now in Los Angeles, and it would continue to rear its ugly head in Minnesota.

Another con for Herbert: Murray's mobility is one of the things that has allowed him to have success with the Vikings. He can extend plays while getting outside the pocket. Murray has his flaws, but mobility isn't one of them.

Murray's play has also improved in recent weeks. Over his past two games (wins over the Dolphins and Saints) he's completed a combined 76.1% of his passes while averaging 238 passing yards per game. He has also continued to take care of the ball, which has been a key component of the Vikings' success.

Final verdict

No, the Vikings should not try to acquire Herbert by the trade deadline. It's too messy and not worth Minnesota jeopardizing their current championship prospects. Besides, plenty of teams have been able to win a Super Bowl following the Vikings' current blueprint: leaning on their defense and having your offense simply not lose the game.

Yes, the Vikings' offense will have to have their moments this season if Minnesota is going to win the NFC North and make a serious run at a Super Bowl. While they haven't found their top gear yet, it's safe to assume that Murray and Co.'s best days are still ahead of them, especially if Jefferson can stay healthy.

With all of that said, that doesn't mean that the Vikings shouldn't try to grab Herbert this offseason if this season ends up being a disappointment. They also shouldn't avoid trying to strengthen other parts of their offense at this year's trade deadline in an effort to improve their Super Bowl chances.