With the Nov. 4 trade deadline rapidly approaching, rumors and rumblings have intensified regarding potential players who may be on the move. One of those players is Justin Herbert, the Chargers' embattled quarterback who has played some of the worst football of his career through the season's first five games. His struggles have coincided with the Chargers' dreadful 0-5 start to the season.

Despite Herbert's struggles this season, the Chargers would be well-compensated if they decided to trade him. A high-level league executive reportedly alluded to the possibility of the Chargers getting three first-round picks in exchange for Herbert if Los Angeles decided to trade him.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said that a high-level executive threw out a hypothetical scenario to him where the Chargers traded Herbert for three first-round picks. Intrigued, Schefter then reached out to the Chargers to see if they were actually considering trading Herbert.

"The person basically cut me off mid-sentence," Schefter said. "Stopped me in my tracks and said, 'Let me be very clear about this. We have never even discussed that idea. The sentence -- should we trade Justin Herbert -- has never once been uttered in our organization, nor will it be.'"

Based on that report, it appears that the odds of Herbert being traded are about as good as Herbert winning league MVP this season. Despite their current predicament, the Chargers apparently still believe that Herbert is their long-term franchise quarterback and is capable of playing high-level football again.

That may be true, but teams often have a change of heart. Nothing can entirely be ruled out in sports, especially in the NFL, where things seem to change on a dime. That's why, even if it is unlikely, the prospect of Herbert being traded can't be dismissed entirely, especially when you consider what the Chargers would get for him.

In that vein, here are several teams that would likely be in play if Herbert were made available for trade:

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were the first team to come to mind. Despite their 5-0 start, Minnesota's offense remains bogged down by middling quarterback play.

While that is true, it's hard to imagine the Vikings doing anything dramatic unless the team goes into a funk sometime between now and the trade deadline. Kyler Murray, for all his faults, is 4-0 as Minnesota's starting quarterback.

It's worth repeating, however, that the Vikings could decide to pull the trigger on something of this magnitude if the offense continues to lag behind the defense.

New York Jets

If the Jets want any chance of being relevant by season's end, they need to do something drastic on the offensive side of the ball. Trading for Herbert would qualify as such.

Gang Green's defense is currently fifth in the NFL in fewest points allowed. The offense, however, is among the league's worst in several areas, most notably in points scored.

With 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Jets have the resources to make a splash at the deadline. That makes this scenario even more likely if the Chargers have a change of heart with Herbert.

Tennessee Titans

It would be hard to blame the Titans if they chose to end the Cam Ward era after less than two years. Ward hasn't made significant strides this season, and it's one of the reasons why the Titans are 0-5.

While he wouldn't change their fortunes that much this year, Herbert would infuse some optimism into a fan base that badly needs it. The Titans could certainly use more optimism as they prepare to open a new stadium in 2027.

Miami can get a do-over after drafting Tua Tagovailoa instead of Herbert in 2020.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are in the first year of Malik Willis' contract, but anyone who has watched Miami knows that Willis isn't the team's long-term solution at quarterback. Instead of riding it out with Willis, the Dolphins would be better served finding a better option at the most important position in sports.

More so, Herbert's arrival would give Miami's long-suffering fanbase some much-needed hope. The Dolphins, after all, haven't had a quarterback of Herbert's caliber since Dan Marino, who retired at the end of the 1999 season.

Philadelphia Eagles

As unlikely as this scenario is, it makes a lot of sense for both franchises.

Both Herbert and Jalen Hurts could use a change of scenery. Herbert has regressed in Los Angeles, and the same can be said of Hurts in Philadelphia.

For the Eagles, Herbert could potentially jumpstart their playoff hopes if Philadelphia can find a way to win some games ahead of the trade deadline. Hurts, in turn, would be a better fit in Mike McDaniel's offense.