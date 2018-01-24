Super Bowl 2018: Date, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming info, updated odds

There's just one game left to decide the champions of the 2017 NFL season when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minnesota on Feb. 4.

The Patriots enter off a thrilling comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship. While the Eagles routed the favored Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game.

The Eagles opened as 5.5-point underdogs (what else is new, they've been underdogs in every playoff game so far) and are now 5-point underdogs.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2018 Super Bowl, including how to watch the big game and who will be singing the national anthem and performing at halftime.

How to Watch Super Bowl LII

Date: Feb. 4, 2018

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBC (check local listings)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Who will sing the national anthem?

Pop singer Pink will be in charge of either wrecking or helping your over/under anthem prop bets.

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

Who will perform at halftime?

Justin Timberlake will handle Super Bowl LII halftime duties! The former NSYNC star, who has morphed into one of the most diverse and dynamic performers in music and movies, will be looking to end up somewhere high on this list. Timberlake hasn't been on the stage for the Super Bowl since his famous wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson after the 2003 season. More than a decade later, he returns.

"America the Beautiful''

Leslie Odom Jr., who won a best actor Tony Award in 2016 for originating the role of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton'' will perform the song at Super Bowl LII.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Conference championship games

Sunday, Jan 21

AFC: Patriots 24, Jaguars 20

NFC: Eagles 38, Vikings 7

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 13

Patriots 35, Titans 14

Eagles 15, Falcons 10

Sunday, Jan. 14

Jaguars 45, Steelers 42

Vikings 29, Saints 24

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 6

Titans 22, Chiefs 21

Falcons 26, Rams 13

Sunday, Jan. 7

Jaguars 10, Bills 3

Saints 31, Panthers 26



