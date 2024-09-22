The NFL is already on to Week 3. The action continues to be unpredictable, with a rash of injuries reshaping the league's landscape before this week's action.

Best Sportsbook promotions for NFL Week 3

NFL Week 3 games to watch

The early schedule on Sunday has its usual mix of intriguing games, including the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of surprise 2-0 teams.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Chargers are off to a 2-0 start under new coach Jim Harbaugh, though they're 1.5 to 2-point underdogs depending on where you look. The Steelers are also unbeaten, as their defense has allowed only one touchdown through two games.

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings: So far, so good for C.J. Stroud and the Texans, who beat the Bears in primetime to move to 2-0. They're consensus 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Vikings, who are coming off a statement win over the defending NFC champion 49ers.

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns: There's not much to like about the Giants' performance thus far aside from rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who had 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 loss to Washington. New York will visit Cleveland and try to avoid falling to 0-3. The Browns are 6-point favorites.

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts: No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is still looking for his first NFL touchdown pass as the Bears visit the 0-2 Colts. Anthony Richardson threw three interceptions in a Week 2 loss to Green Bay, giving him four through two games. The Colts are between 1.5 to 2-point favorites.

There are five games in the late-afternoon window, highlighted by the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams will be looking to get back on track after falling flat last week.

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: What could go wrong, has gone wrong for the Panthers, who have been outscored 73-13 through two games and are on the fast track to earn another top-five draft pick. Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback in place of the benched Bryce Young. The Raiders, coming off a big come-from-behind win over Baltimore, are between 5 to 5.5-point home favorites.

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks: Miami is again turning to Skylar Thompson with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with another concussion. The Seahawks, 2-0 after beating the Patriots in overtime, are close to touchdown favorites at home.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: The Rams were on the wrong end of a 41-10 smackdown against Arizona. Now 0-2, they host San Francisco. This is shaping up to be the biggest spread of Week 3, with the 49ers clocking in as 7.5-point favorites at most sportsbooks.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys: The Ravens travel to Jerry World, hoping to avoid an 0-3 start. Dallas fell 44-19 to New Orleans in Week 2, its second-worst home-opening loss since Jerry Jones purchased the franchise in 1989. This game is anywhere from a pick 'em to the Ravens at -2.

The Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football features the defending champion Chiefs heading to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, who are fresh off a primetime win on Monday night in Week 2.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons: Kansas City is 2-0 after squeaking out a last-second win at home over Cincinnati. No NFL team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, though the Chiefs are sure to remain in the conversation so long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes stays healthy.

Week 3 then concludes with a double-dip on Monday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills: The first game to kick off contains a pair of AFC teams, one that is winless in the Jaguars and one that is unbeaten in the Bills. Notably, Buffalo has one of the best point differentials (+27) through two weeks.

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals return home following a heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Chiefs in Week 2. Cincy will be aiming for its first win against rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

Best sportsbooks for NFL Week 3 betting

Now that you know which games you can bet on, here are some brief reviews on the sportsbooks and sports betting apps where you can do so.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel Sportsbook is among the most widely-used and reputable sportsbooks. Known for its competitive odds, bonuses and design, FanDuel has offerings for both novice and experienced bettors.

FanDuel's welcome promo gives new users $200 in bonus bets and a complimentary three-week trial to NFL Sunday Ticket. All that's required is an initial $5 bet to instantly unlock all the rewards.

FanDuel also provides existing customers with some offers, including odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance promos, referral bonuses and more. However, FanDuel lacks a rewards/loyalty program, which is something that most competitors supply. Additionally, there are often fewer daily promos at FanDuel than at some other brands.

You will encounter a vast range of flexible betting markets and bet types at FanDuel. To enhance play, FanDuel offers features like live streaming, in-game betting, pre-built parlays and early cash out. However, the early cash out function at FanDuel isn't as prevalent at FanDuel as it is at some other sportsbooks.

NFL Week 3 bet at FanDuel: Bettors can apply a 50% Profit Boost to any wager for Sunday's Bears-Colts game. Consider taking the Bears +1.5 (-120), and if you win, your profit will be boosted by 50% at FanDuel.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings Sportsbook has a strong reputation in the industry, with many bettors enjoying its range of features and mix of promotions.

The DraftKings welcome offer is somewhat similar to that of FanDuel, in that it is a "bet-and-get" promotion. New users are eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly by wagering an initial $5.

Bettors can sort through a wide range of markets at DraftKings, from the NFL to wagering on more niche sports such as boxing, and everything in between. Sometimes, the interface of DraftKings can be a little overwhelming with information. Additionally, there is no search function available, often making finding your preferred betting market more difficult.

DraftKings regularly introduces new daily promos for returning users, such as odds boosts and parlay insurance. Sometimes, DraftKings will be late to post its weekly NFL promos. For example, FanDuel has NFL Week 3 promos available on Tuesday morning, while DraftKings has yet to post its Week 3-related offers. This limits the ability to tag promotions to early betting lines, which could in theory lead to larger potential payouts.

NFL Week 3 bet at DraftKings: You can currently find the Cleveland Browns at -6.5 on the point spread in their matchup against the New York Giants.

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Caesars is one of the biggest brands in gaming. The sportsbook is giving its first-time customers up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their initial wager loses. Use promo code 'CBS1000' to qualify.

Caesars Rewards allows users to accumulate points toward gaming, entertainment, hotels and other perks. There's no additional cost to join, though the more you play, the more you earn.

Of note, Caesars supplies odds that frequently pale in comparison to other sportsbooks. In addition to that, the Caesars mobile app on Android devices performs a step slower than the industry's best apps.

Caesars does provide an array of betting markets from the NFL and college football to F1 racing. One of the sportsbook's most notable features is the "Quick Picks" tool, making parlay and same game parlay betting simple.

When it comes to promotions for returning Caesars customers, you will encounter same game parlay profit boosts as well as prop bet promo opportunities. Sometimes, the terms and conditions applied to promos at Caesars aren't the most user-friendly.

NFL Week 3 bet at Caesars: Bettors can attach a 100% NFL SGP Profit Boost token to their Eagles-Saints Sunday wager. Three bets that would qualify for the boost are: Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 passing touchdowns, Alvin Kamara Over 66.5 rushing yards and DeVonta Smith Over 5.5 receptions.

BetMGM Sportsbook at a glance

BetMGM is a go-to sportsbook, offering a variety of promotions, competitive odds and a valuable rewards program.

In fact, joining BetMGM's loyalty rewards program grants users the chance to earn points toward hotel stays, dining, concert tickets and other perks.

The BetMGM sign-up offer, meanwhile, boasts the highest-maximum-dollar-amount in the industry, with new customers eligible to get up to $1,500 in first-bet insurance. This promo requires a $10 minimum deposit, followed by a cash wager of at least $5.

BetMGM also delivers a mix of daily bonuses, including profit boosts, bonus bets, early payouts and prop bet promos. For instance, say you place a prop bet on a player to score the first touchdown in any NFL game. If your player doesn't score first, but instead scores second, you'll get your stake back in cash if you opt-in to this promo.

While the BetMGM mobile app is effective, its loading speeds tend to be a step slow in comparison to some other leading competitors. Moreover, navigation can be difficult in certain situations, such as when looking at futures markets. For example, if you select "Football" instead of "NFL", it will take an extra click to find the option for futures wagers.

NFL Week 3 bet at BetMGM: New or existing users can use a BetMGM No Sweat Token to the road underdog Carolina Panthers at +190 odds against the Las Vegas Raiders. If your upset pick loses, you'll get your stake back as a bonus bet.

bet365 Sportsbook at a glance

bet365 continues to expand its reach globally, with the British-based sportsbook now available in a dozen states.

New users have two sign-up promos to choose from: Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets or collect a first bet safety net up to $1,000. Having the choice between two welcome promos is unique within the industry at this time.

bet365 also sweetens the pot for existing customers, providing odds boosts and early payouts. For example, MLB moneyline bettors can cash in anytime their team leads by five runs or more, regardless of the game's outcome.

It could take newer users a little time to learn how to best navigate the bet365 desktop and mobile app formats. The homepage of the bet365 app is essentially just a long list of available markets, but it can seem cluttered to the less-acquainted eye. The app can be a bit clunky and prone to crashing. Signing in can be slow at times as well.

NFL Week 3 bet at bet365: If you tag an NFL Early Payout promo to your Cincinnati Bengals -8 (-110) point spread wager, and the Bengals go up 17 points or more, your bet will be paid out as a win.

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics was already a brand name in the sports apparel and trading card industry. It's steadily getting up to speed in the sports betting market as well.

Start with its loyalty/rewards program, in which bettors can earn points called FanCash. These are essentially credits that can be redeemed toward merchandise at Fanatics or an affiliated site such as NFL Shop, NBA Store, etc.

Additionally, the Fanatics welcome offer is noteworthy, but a little complex. Bettors can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets, but they will be dished out over their first 10 days after sign-up. Win or lose, Fanatics will issue matching bonus bets.

Fanatics is currently lacking when it comes to promotional offers for its returning players. The sportsbook may want to consider this section, as it largely relies on the loyalty program right now.

On top of that, Fanatics Sportsbook is solely accessible via mobile devices right now. No desktop version is available, which is a drawback. Fortunately, the Fanatics mobile app is above average.

NFL Week 3 bet at Fanatics: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -6.5 point favorites against the Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Responsible gambling

All of the best sportsbooks for NFL Week 3 take responsible gambling very seriously, with each even dedicating a section or page entirely to the subject.

These sportsbooks allow every user to set up responsible gambling limits specific to their needs, including deposit limits, wager limits, time limits, self-exclusion and more.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can contact 1-800-GAMBLER for 24/7 assistance from trained professionals.

