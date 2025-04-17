If there's one team that knows how to spice up the NFL Draft every year, it's the Los Angeles Rams. Every team has a war room during the draft, and for the most part, that room is usually located at the team's facility, but not the Rams. Nope, the Rams do things differently.

After four straight years of renting out a mansion to serve as their draft headquarters, the Rams are changing things up this year by moving things to a fire station. And yes, you read that right: The Rams' headquarters for the 2025 draft will be a fire station.

The team will be working with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Air Operations: The LAFD will convert a room at the station into a temporary headquarters for the Rams and that's where general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay will be set up for the draft, which runs April 24-26.

The LAFD will also be opening up space in an an adjacent hangar for other coaches, along with scouts, team personnel and media.

The Rams made the decision to work out of the LAFD station as a way to honor all the first responders and LAFD personnel who helped protect the city during the Los Angeles wild fires in January.

"Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles," Rams president Kevin Demoff said in a statement. "Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring L.A. Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL's biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city."

The Rams have been taking their draft off-site since 2021 when they made the decision to rent out a beach house in Malibu, which might go down as the second-best draft headquarters of all-time (behind only Kliff Kingsbury's house from the 2020 COVID draft).

In 2022, they rented out another mansion for the draft, but this time around, they made the move from Malibu to Hollywood Hills.

In 2023, they took things to the San Fernando Valley, where they rented out a 10,000 square-foot home.

In 2024, they took things to another level by returning to Malibu, but this time, they rented out a $16.5 million home.

Of course, as we all know, hanging out in a mansion every year gets kind of boring, so the Rams decided to change things up in 2025 and they'll be doing that by announcing their picks from a fire station.

The Rams have the 26th overall pick in the first round so assuming they don't trade up, they won't get to make their first pick from the fire station until late in the night on Thursday, April 24.