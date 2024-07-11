The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed former three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Adams, who will turn 29 on October 17, began his NFL career as the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he earned Pro Bowl selections in three of his first four seasons. New York traded him to the Seattle Seahawks along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald and three draft picks (two first round draft choices -- 2021 and 2022 -- and a 2021 third) back in the summer of 2020.

His first season, 2020, in Seattle culminated in his most recent Pro Bowl selection as he set the single season sacks record for a defensive back with 9.5. The following year in 2021, the Seahawks made him the then-highest paid safety in the NFL with a four-year, $70 million extension. Adams' final two seasons in Seattle, 2022 and 2023, were cut short by a torn quadriceps injury and a knee injury, which is why he has only played in 10 games combined since 2022.

In Tennessee, Adams reunites with new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was his defensive backs coach in his first three seasons with the Jets from 2017-2019. He will compete for playing time with strong safety Amani Hooker, a five-year NFL vet the Titans selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, and free safety Elijah Molden, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.