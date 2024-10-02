Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked about the prospects of a possible reunion with his former team on Wednesday.

With the Dolphins mired in a disappointing 1-3 start and the undefeated Chiefs needing a wideout following Rashee Rice's season-ending injury, some are wondering whether or not the Chiefs will try to re-acquire Hill, who helped the Chiefs snap their 50-year championship drought prior to being traded to Miami two years ago.

"You know what man, I'm just focused on right here and right now," Hill said of the Chiefs rumors. "We got a beautiful team here, and I want to be a part of it. You know, got a great situation here. My family loves it. I enjoy it. The weather's great. The fans are great. So we got a beautiful situation here, man.

"You know, my parents always taught me, you know, control the controllable's. And I only can control so much. And so, with that being said, we all know the NFL is a business and that whatever happens, happens. So moving forward, I would love to be here."

The second part of Hill's response is telling. While he waxed poetically about Miami, Hill didn't rule out the possibility of being traded. While that may seem like a small thing, it's telling in that Hill doesn't appear to be totally against the idea, especially if it means being reunited with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 30 REC 17 REC YDs 217 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Hill probably does like being in Miami, what with the weather and being the Dolphins' unquestioned No. 1 offensive weapon. But given Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion and his growing frustration, it's safe to say that Hill wouldn't mind a chance to once again play with the NFL's best quarterback and for a team that is in pursuit of history as the first three-peat winner.

Rest assured that this is only the start of trade talks involving Hill as we continue to get closer to the November 5 trade deadline, especially if the Dolphins' season continues to go south.