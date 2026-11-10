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Vikings vs. Bills live updates: Josh Allen looks to solve Minnesota's defense on 'MNF'

Keep up with all the biggest developments from 'Monday Night Football'

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The Buffalo Bills (6-1) in Minnesota to face the Vikings (6-1) on "Monday Night Football" to wrap up Week 9 is an absolute treat.

This matchup features 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen and his Bills attack, which is the league's No.1 scoring offense (33.3 points per game), against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' No. 1 scoring defense (13.3 points per game allowed). Which side is going to win perhaps the best unit vs. unit matchup of the 2026 NFL season thus far? Well, in the 21st century, when teams leading the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense have met in Week 9 or later, the squad with the No. 1 offense has won seven of the nine showdowns. 

On the other side of the ball, Minnesota's quarterback position is in a vastly different place than the Bills' with Allen under center. Starter Kyler Murray, who hasn't fit well in coach Kevin O'Connell's offense and is averaging 170.3 passing yards per game (29th out of 31 qualified quarterbacks), is out with a grade 2 hamstring strain. That means veteran journeyman Carson Wentz is making his second start of the season. Wentz has completed 23 of his 39 throws (59%) in 2026 for 276 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a 106.4 passer rating. 

Which squad will emerge victorious to earn their respective conference's No. 1 seed through nine weeks, and which squad will drop a rung down the ladder? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out, along with analysis, highlights, key plays and more. 

How to watch Vikings vs. Bills live

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James Cook looking to make Bills history

Cook has six consecutive games with 75-plus rushing yards and a touchdown, which is tied for the longest streak in Bills history along with O.J. Simpson's streak in 1975. Cook also needs just one rushing touchdown to become the fourth Buffalo players with 40-plus rushing touchdowns. 

 
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Josh Allen close to making history as a running QB

Allen entered Week 9 with 9 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most by a quarterback through the first seven games played of a season in NFL history. He also entered Week 9 averaging 1.29 rushing touchdowns per game, the most in the league. Allen can join Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as the only quarterbacks ever with double-digit rushing touchdowns in four different seasons. 

Allen has 30 total touchdowns in 11 career Monday night games, including multiple touchdowns in 9 of those games. 

 
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Bills defense not currently championship ready

Buffalo is allowing 25.9 points per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NFL. The most points per game allowed by a Super Bowl champion is the 2011 New York Giants at 25.0 points per game. It's a stark contrast for the Bills under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard after Buffalo led the NFL with 19.3 points per game allowed from 2021 to 2025 under ex-head coach Sean McDermott. 

 
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Will Bills' high-flying offense translate to playoff success?

The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and James Cook-led offense leads the NFL in points per game with 33.3. It's the team's second most through seven games in team history. Will it translate to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1990's?

Most PPG through seven games of a season, Bills historyPPGResult

1964

33.4

Won AFL championship game

2026

33.3

?

2021

32.7

Lost divisional round

 
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Best vs. best matchup on deck with Bills offense vs. Vikings defense

This matchup features 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen and his Bills attack that is the league's No.1 scoring offense (33.3 points per game) against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' No. 1 scoring defense (13.3 points per game allowed). Which side is going to win perhaps the best unit vs. unit matchup of the 2026 NFL season thus far? Well in the 21st century when teams leading the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense have met in Week 9 or later, the squad with the No. 1 offense has won seven of the nine showdowns. 

However, the Vikings don't just lead the NFL in scoring defense. They also lead the league in the following metrics: 

  • Scoring defense (13.3 points per game allowed)
  • Red zone defense (25% red zone touchdown rate allowed)
  • Goal-line defense (37.5% goal-line touchdown rate allowed)
  • Completion percentage allowed (56.2%)
  • Touchdown-to-interception ratio allowed (4-8)
  • Sack rate (11%)
  • QB pressure rate (46%)
  • Blitz rate (73.6%, the highest by any team in the 21st century)
 
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Bills inactives: OL Alec Anderson, LT Dion Dawkins, DL Greg Gaines all inactive

Anderson (ankle), Dawkins (ribs) and Gaines (calf) were all officially questionable entering Monday night, but none of them will play. Those are two huge blows to Josh Allen's offensive line against the Vikings' No. 1 defense. 

 
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Vikings inactives: Kyler Murray, Jauan Jennings, Theo Jackson all inactive

Murray (hamstring) and Jennings (calf) were ruled out earlier this week, and Jackson (quad) wasn't able to show enough to be active on Monday after being a limited practice participant just once this week. 
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