Vikings vs. Bills live updates: Josh Allen looks to solve Minnesota's defense on 'MNF'

The Buffalo Bills (6-1) in Minnesota to face the Vikings (6-1) on "Monday Night Football" to wrap up Week 9 is an absolute treat.

This matchup features 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen and his Bills attack, which is the league's No.1 scoring offense (33.3 points per game), against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' No. 1 scoring defense (13.3 points per game allowed). Which side is going to win perhaps the best unit vs. unit matchup of the 2026 NFL season thus far? Well, in the 21st century, when teams leading the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense have met in Week 9 or later, the squad with the No. 1 offense has won seven of the nine showdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Minnesota's quarterback position is in a vastly different place than the Bills' with Allen under center. Starter Kyler Murray, who hasn't fit well in coach Kevin O'Connell's offense and is averaging 170.3 passing yards per game (29th out of 31 qualified quarterbacks), is out with a grade 2 hamstring strain. That means veteran journeyman Carson Wentz is making his second start of the season. Wentz has completed 23 of his 39 throws (59%) in 2026 for 276 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a 106.4 passer rating.

Which squad will emerge victorious to earn their respective conference's No. 1 seed through nine weeks, and which squad will drop a rung down the ladder? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out, along with analysis, highlights, key plays and more.

How to watch Vikings vs. Bills live