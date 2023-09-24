Vikings vs. Chargers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Minnesota Vikings will be playing in front of their home fans against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Vikings couldn't handle the Eagles and fell 34-28.

Despite the defeat, the Vikings got a solid performance out of QB Kirk Cousins, who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Cousins wound up with a passer rating of 125.6. TE T.J. Hockenson was another key contributor, picking up 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings' defensive line stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was DE Danielle Hunter and his three sacks.

The Vikings weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 28 rushing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Eagles rushed for 259.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime game against Tennessee on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Chargers fell just short of the Titans by a score of 27-24. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Los Angeles was the slight favorite coming in.

Despite the loss, the Chargers had strong showings from QB Justin Herbert, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and WR Keenan Allen, who picked up 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Herbert wound up with a passer rating of 104.2.

The Chargers' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was DE Joey Bosa and his two sacks.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the Vikings going off as just a 1 point favorite. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.

Minnesota ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a perfect 12-0 when favored last season. Vikings fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,745.95. On the other hand, the Chargers were 1-5 as the underdog last season.