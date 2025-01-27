Philadelphia Eagles fans are notorious for their passion, which was on full display after the franchise's first and only Super Bowl victory at the close of the 2017 NFL season. Now, years later, the Eagles still need one win to capture their next Lombardi Trophy. But fans wasted no time celebrating the possibility on Sunday night, filling Broad Street and climbing light poles after the Eagles' NFC Championship victory.

Mere hours after the Birds set a modern NFL record with 55 points in the conference title game, downing the rival Washington Commanders to advance to Super Bowl LIX, Philly's main streets were flooded with Eagles faithful. Some blasted fireworks between skyscrapers. Others waved oversized Eagles flags. And several did their best to scale the poles that police famously greased in anticipation of Super Bowl parties years ago.

Former Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, who was the team's honorary captain during Sunday's NFC title game, was also seen in the streets of Philadelphia after the victory.

The city is certainly ready for another Super Bowl party.