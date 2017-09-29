Week 4 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Ajayi, Hyde, Gordon, Crabtree questionable

Sam Bradford looked like Fantasy gold in Week 1 while carving up the New Orleans Saints . He hasn't been able to live up to that standard since that breakout, but that's because he hasn't been able to get on the field while battling a knee injury. And for a third straight week, that's going to remain the case, as Bradford has already been ruled out for the Minnesota Vikings ' Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions .

While Fantasy owners and gamblers can already prepare knowing Case Keenum will be under center for Minnesota Golden Gophers yet again, there are plenty of players whose status is still up in the air heading into Friday. Carlos Hyde and Doug Baldwin are gametime decisions for Sunday, while Michael Crabtree is listed as questionable after missing practice completely on Friday. Two key Fantasy backs, Jay Ajayi and Melvin Gordon , are also listed as questionable but fully expected to play.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 4.

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Saints vs. Miami Dolphins in London

Saints: LB Ben Heeney OUT; WR Willie Snead , OT Terron Armstead , OT Zach Strief , CB Sterling Moore QUESTIONABLE



LB OUT; WR , OT , OT , CB QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: OT Eric Smith OUT; DT Jordan Phillips DOUBTFUL; RB Jay Ajayi, WR Kenny Stills , WR Jakeem Grant , G Isaac Asiata , LB Kiko Alonso , LB Rey Maualuga , LB Chase Allen , CB Alterraun Verner , LS John Denney



Analysis: Ajayi practiced in full Thursday and Friday and should be on the field in London. Snead is returning from a three-week suspension but was a late addition to the injury report, putting his availability in doubt. Getting even one of their starting tackles back would be huge for the Saints in this matchup.

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Panthers: WR Curtis Samuel , C Ryan Kalil , DE Daeshon Hall , LB Jeremy Cash , CB Daryl Worley OUT



WR , C , DE , LB , CB OUT Patriots: RB Rex Burkhead DOUBTFUL; WR Matthew Slater , OT Marcus Cannon , LB Dont'a Hightower , CB Eric Rowe QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Panthers will be missing their rookie Swiss Army knife on offense, but a bigger blow is Kalil's third straight game on the shelf. Former Buffalo Bills corner Kevon Seymour will take over for Worley as the starter against the Patriots. Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin are not on the final injury report at all despite being banged up this week. Hightower is reportedly expected to play for the Patriots, and his presence could go a long way to shoring up a Pats defense that has struggled mightily in the early going.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Rams: S Lamarcus Joyner OUT; C John Sullivan , S Cody Davis QUESTIONABLE



S OUT; C , S QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: G Chaz Green , DT Stephen Paea , LB Sean Lee , LB Anthony Hitchens , CB Nolan Carroll , CB Chidobe Awuzie , S Kavon Frazier QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Cowboys are dealing with several injuries to key defenders, leaving them exposed to potential issues against a Rams offense that has shined so far this season. Sammy Watkins , who came out of last Thursday's game with a concussion, is good to go after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday.

Lions at Vikings

Lions: RB Dwayne Washington , G Zac Kerin OUT; WR Kenny Golladay , C Travis Swanson , DE Ezekiel Ansah , LB Jarrad Davis , S Tavon Wilson , S Don Carey QUESTIONABLE



RB , G OUT; WR , C , DE , LB , S , S QUESTIONABLE Vikings: QB Sam Bradford OUT; OT Rashod Hill QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Bradford remains sidelined with a knee issue, but Case Keenum played well in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will look to build off that performance against a Lions team that has started the season out strong. Golladay was limited Wednesday but failed to practice the rest of the week, and he seems on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday's game. Davis would be a big boost for the Lions defense if he returns this week after missing the Atlanta Falcons game with a concussion.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Titans: WR Corey Davis , S Johnathan Cyprien OUT; DT Jurrell Casey QUESTIONABLE



WR , S OUT; DT QUESTIONABLE Texans: C Greg Mancz , CB Kevin Johnson OUT; CB Marcus Burley QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Davis was again ruled out early in the week as he recovers from a hamstring injury, while Cyprien has been limited to just one game due to a knee injury. Casey showed up on the injury report for the first time this week with a groin injury, and that late-week issue throws his availability for the Texans game into doubt. His absence would be a big boost for the Texans, who saw J.J. Watt return to full practice Friday and avoid an injury designation. In all, 14 injured Texans were listed as practicing fully Friday and all are available for Week 4.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Jaguars: WR Jaelen Strong , LB Lerentee McCray OUT; LB Donald Payne , S Tashaun Gipson QUESTIONABLE



WR , LB OUT; LB , S QUESTIONABLE Jets: RB Matt Forte , TE Jordan Leggett OUT; OT Brandon Shell , OLB Josh Martin DOUBTFUL; DL Muhammad Wilkerson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Forte will miss Week 4 due to turf toe, opening up Bilal Powell to presumably get the lion's share of touches at running back for the Jets. Strong has yet to play for the Jaguars after being picked up off waivers from the Texans. Gipson, the team's starting free safety, was added to the injury report Friday with a knee issue.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Bengals: WR John Ross , TE Tyler Eifert , LB Jordan Evans OUT; S Derron Smith DOUBTFUL; OL Trey Hopkins QUESTIONABLE



WR , TE , LB OUT; S DOUBTFUL; OL QUESTIONABLE Browns: OLB Jamie Collins OUT; WR Sammie Coates , TE Randall Telfer , DE Myles Garrett , DT Danny Shelton QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Browns will be without Collins for a second straight week, but it's possible that Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, makes his NFL debut in Week 4 after returning to practice Thursday. The Bengals will be without two passing game weapons again in Week 4 after Ross and Eifert missed last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers . Tyler Kroft figures to pick up the slack at tight end. Giovani Bernard was removed from the injury report after dealing with a thigh injury this week.

Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Steelers: OT Marcus Gilbert , G Ramon Foster , LB James Harrison , S Mike Mitchell , S Sean Davis QUESTIONABLE



OT , G , LB , S , S QUESTIONABLE Ravens: TE Maxx Williams , DT Brandon Williams , CB Jaylen Hill OUT; TE Benjamin Watson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Steelers could be without two starters on the offensive line with Gilbert and Foster questionable to play, potentially slowing down Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers rushing attack. However, Bell's matchup improves with Williams sidelined yet again for the Ravens. Watson is listed as questionable but has said he's good to go for the big divisional matchup.

Bills at Falcons

Bills: OT Cordy Glenn OUT; DE Shaq Lawson QUESTIONABLE



OT OUT; DE QUESTIONABLE Falcons: RB Terron Ward , OT Ryan Schraeder , DE/LB Vic Beasley , DT Courtney Upshaw , S Ricardo Allen OUT



Analysis: Glenn is out a second straight week, setting up rookie Dion Dawkins to man the blind side again for Buffalo after a solid showing against the Denver Broncos . Marcell Dareus practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and was taken off the injury report without a designation for Week 4. The Falcons are again without a key guy on the edge on opposite sides of the ball. Ty Sambrailo will continue filling in for Schrader, while rookie Takk McKinley will see more work in Beasley's absence.

New York Giants at Buccaneers

Giants: RB Orleans Darkwa , OL Brett Jones , DE Olivier Vernon , LB Jonathan Casillas QUESTIONABLE



RB , OL , DE , LB QUESTIONABLE Buccaneers: LB Kwon Alexander OUT; LB Lavonte David , S T.J. Ward DOUBTFUL; G J.R. Sweezy, DT Gerald McCoy , DE Noah Spence , DE Robert Ayers , CB Brent Grimes QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Giants may be without one running back as Darkwa deals with a back injury. That could lead to rookie Wayne Gallman being active on Sunday. Shane Vereen and B.J. Goodson were both removed from the team's injury report on Friday and are good to go in Week 4. The Bucs will be without at least three defensive starters and possibly down several others after getting rolled by the Vikings offense in Week 3 while shorthanded.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Eagles: DT Fletcher Cox , DT Destiny Vaeao , CB Ronald Darby , S Corey Graham , S Jaylen Watkins OUT; LB Jordan Hicks , S Rodney McLeod QUESTIONABLE



DT , DT , CB , S , S OUT; LB , S QUESTIONABLE Chargers: WR Mike Williams OUT; RB Melvin Gordon, TE Sean McGrath , OT Joseph Barksdale, LB Hayes Pullard QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Eagles were able to hold off the Giants in Week 3 despite multiple injuries in the secondary, and now star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox joins the injured who will miss Sunday's game. It could be a get-right game for Philip Rivers against a shorthanded Eagles defense. The Chargers are still waiting for their first-round pick to get healthy, but are in good health otherwise. Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that he expects Gordon and Barksdale to play on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

49ers: LB Reuben Foster , S Eric Reid OUT; RB Carlos Hyde, FB Kyle Juszczyk , LB Brock Coyle , LB Pita Taumoepenu , S Jaquiski Tartt QUESTIONABLE



LB , S OUT; RB Carlos Hyde, FB , LB , LB , S QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: G Mike Iupati , G Alex Boone , DL Robert Nkemdiche OUT; WR John Brown , WR J.J. Nelson, OT D.J. Humphries QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Hyde would be a gametime decision for Sunday's matchup. If he can't go, Matt Breida would likely be in for the lion's share of snaps at running back. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Brown would return to action on Sunday, though it remains to be seen how many snaps he'll get as he works his way back from a quad injury. Both Hyde and Brown were limited in practice all week. The Cardinals have some serious issues on the line with Iupati sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Oakland Raiders at Broncos

Raiders: WR Michael Crabtree, CB Gareon Conley , DB Keith McGill II QUESTIONABLE



WR Michael Crabtree, CB , DB II QUESTIONABLE Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch OUT; WR Cody Latimer QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Crabtree did not practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week, and his absence would make throwing the ball against Denver's elite secondary that much more tougher. The Broncos are mostly healthy going into a big divisional matchup with the Raiders. Latimer hasn't made much of an impact in the passing game, catching two passes in his three weeks of action thus far, but he contributes as the team's kick returner, so his absence could shake up Denver's special teams.

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Colts: QB Andrew Luck , RB Marlon Mack , WR Chester Rogers , C Ryan Kelly , LB Anthony Walker , DB Quincy Wilson OUT; CB Chris Milton , S Matthias Farley QUESTIONABLE



QB , RB , WR , C , LB , DB OUT; CB , S QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise DOUBTFUL; WR Doug Baldwin, CB Neiko Thorpe QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Colts remain one of the most injury-plagued teams in the league, but their secondary gets a boost this week with Vontae Davis ' return from a groin injury. The Colts defense might be able to give the Seahawks some trouble if Davis can play at close to 100 percent. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Baldwin is a game-time decision for the Sunday night matchup.

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs

Redskins: TBA



Chiefs: TBA



Analysis to come.