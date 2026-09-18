Derrick Henry is, without question, the best running back of his era. There are some now making the case that he is quite possibly the greatest player ever at the position.

"I think we're not being vocal enough about Derrick Henry being the greatest running back of all time – arguably," CBS Sports NFL analyst and former NFL lineman Terron Armstead recently said. "We talk about him being a Hall of Famer. But it is time to really have that conversation that he may be the greatest running back of all time.

"I think we lack that conversation because he's not flashy; he's not shifty. We see Barry Sanders. We see the Gale Sayers of the world. But when you talk about production, time and time again – 2,000-yard rusher, led the league in touchdowns – time and time again, year after year, and he's only getting better, we need to have that conversation."

Is Henry the best running back of all-time? His past accomplishments and ongoing success have put him firmly in the argument. He probably still has a little ways to go, however, before he can undeniably enter the conversation as the greatest running back of all-time.

Here's where Henry currently ranks among the top-10 players of all-time at his position.

Honorable mention: Gale Sayers (1965-1971)

Sayers packed a lot into a short career. The "Kansas Comet" amassed 9,435 combined net yards and scored 336 points in 68 games with the Chicago Bears. Along with being one of the greatest running backs in history, Sayers retired as the NFL's all-time leader in kickoff return yards.

As a rookie in 1965, the graceful Sayers scored 20 touchdowns (in just 14 games), including a single-game record six scores against the 49ers. Injuries led to an early retirement and kept Sayers out of the top-10.

10. Earl Campbell (1978-85)

Arguably the best power back in league history, Campbell started his NFL career by winning three consecutive rushing titles. He had one of the best individual seasons ever in 1980, when he led the NFL in carries (373), rushing (1,934 yards), touchdowns (13) and yards per carry average (5.2).

Like Sayers, Campbell had a short prime, likely a byproduct of the wear and tear he endured during the first three years of his career.

9. Adrian Peterson (2007-21)

The explosive Peterson won three rushing titles, including in 2012 when he came within eight yards of tying the single-season rushing record. In 2015, Peterson became the second player over the age of 30 to win a rushing title. Three years later, he recorded his eighth and final 1,000-yard rushing season at age 33.

Peterson continued to play long after his prime, and while his longevity was impressive, his final seasons took some of the shine off of what was otherwise a glittering career.

8. Eric Dickerson (1983-93)

In addition to owning the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season (2,105 yards in 1984), Dickerson's legacy also includes his unique style, including goggles, a neck roll, and an upright running style. Dickerson high-stepped his way to four rushing titles.

Dickerson won rushing titles with multiple franchises (the Rams and Colts). His last big year was during his age-29 season. Despite his lack of success after turning 30, Dickerson was second on the NFL's all-time rushing list at the time of his retirement.

7. O.J. Simpson (1969-79)

Analyzing only his on-field performance, Simpson made NFL history in 1973 when he became the first player to run for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He is also the only player in league history to run for 2,000 yards in a 14-game season.

Over a five-year span, Simpson led the NFL in rushing four times, carries three times and touchdown runs twice. He also recorded the league's longest run of the season on three occasions. Simpson didn't have an incredibly long prime, but his five-year peak is as good as anyone's.

6. Derrick Henry (2026-present)

Barring injury, Henry will move from 10th to sixth on the all-time rushing list by season's end. Last week, he passed Hall of Famer Marcus Allen into third all-time in career touchdown runs.

Henry's accomplishments also include being one of just nine players to run for over 2,000 yards in a season. During the 2019 playoffs, Henry tallied the second-most rushing yards in a single postseason by a running back and the most since 1982. In 2024, he recorded the best season ever for a running back over the age of 30 when he ran for 1,921 yards. Henry is truly an ageless wonder.

5. LaDainian Tomlinson (2001-11)

One of the greatest fantasy football players ever, Tomlinson was also an elite player in real football. He was heralded for his versatility (he was the second running back to catch 100 passes in a season) and nose for the end zone. In 2006, Tomlin won league MVP after scoring 31 touchdowns, a single-season record.

Tomlinson's last big season was at age 29, but he was still able to help the Jets advance to the 2010 AFC title game. A Super Bowl, however, eluded him for the duration of his 11-year career.

4. Emmitt Smith (1990-2004)

The small but strong running back was the engine behind the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty. From 1991-95, Smith won four rushing titles, league and Super Bowl MVPs, and three Super Bowls. Smith continued to churn out 1,000-yard seasons after the Cowboys' championship years and remains the NFL's all-time career leader with 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns.

Smith also holds the less heralded record of five career Super Bowl touchdown runs. He was often at his best on the game's biggest stage.

3. Barry Sanders (1989-98)

Unless you saw him play, it's hard to describe the experience of watching Barry Sanders on the football field. The former Detroit Lions star ran with a style never seen before and never seen since. A wizard with the football, Sanders made the impossible look routine. He often turned what looked like five-yard losses into long runs now played on loops at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sanders parlayed his unique running style into a decorated career that included four rushing titles and 15,259 career rushing yards in 10 seasons.

2. Walter Payton (1975-87)

"Sweetness" was so good that there is an argument to be made regarding whether or not he is the greatest running back in NFL history. He's without question the greatest back since the 1970 merger.

Quite possibly the most fearless player of all time, Payton routinely took on eight-man fronts for mediocre Bears teams. When the Bears finally became competitive later in his career, Payton led them to a championship after gaining over 2,000 all-purpose yards for the Super Bowl XX champions. Along with his running prowess, Payton was an exceptional blocker, receiver and overall football player.

1. Jim Brown (1957-65)

It's hard to quantify how dominant Brown was during his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He is on the short list of athletes who towered over the competition — a list that includes Babe Ruth, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Wilt Chamberlain, Cheryl Miller, Serena Williams, Jesse Owens and Michael Phelps.

Brown led the NFL in rushing eight times and carried the Browns to their last league title in 1964. His career yards-per-game average of 104.3 yards remains the highest of any player in NFL history. Brown was a man among boys who played the position at a level never seen before.