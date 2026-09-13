Derrick Henry made NFL history during the first half of the Baltimore Ravens' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, moving to No. 3 on the NFL's list of career rushing touchdowns.

Baltimore's future Hall of Fame running back entered the season ranked fourth all-time in rushing TDs, but with 4:05 left in the opening quarter, Henry found paydirt from four yards out to give the Ravens a 14-7 lead. The score marked Henry's 123rd career rushing touchdown and tied him with Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for third all-time.

In the second quarter, Henry passed Allen when he galloped 32 yards for his second touchdown of the half. The score showcased Henry's unique and vast skillset that includes his impressive vision, strength and closing speed.

Henry wasn't done yet. In the fourth quarter, he tallied a "hat trick" when he reached the end zone again, this time from three yards out to give the Ravens a 38-16 lead. On the play, Henry quickly took Lamar Jackson's handoff before outrunning the entire defense to the left corner.

The score was Henry's 125th career rushing touchdown.

Allen, whom Henry passed on Sunday, retired after the 1997 season as the NFL's career leader in touchdown runs. Allen's career accomplishments also included being the MVP of Super Bowl XVIII, the 1985 NFL MVP, the 1993 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and the first player in history to have at least 10,000 rushing and 5,000 receiving yards.

Allen also held the record for the longest run in Super Bowl history (74 yards in Super Bowl XVIII) for 22 years, until then-Steelers running back Willie Parker broke it in Super Bowl XL.

Fellow Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlin are the only players who have more career touchdown runs than Henry. Smith, the NFL's career rushing leader, ran for 164 touchdowns during his 15-year career with the Cowboys and Cardinals. Tomlinson ran for 145 touchdowns over an 11-year career with the Chargers and Jets.

Henry entered Sunday's game 10th all-time in career rushing yards. He is less than 1,000 rushing yards away from becoming only the seventh player with at least 14,000 rushing yards.