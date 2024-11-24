Everything was lined up for the Chicago Bears last week: Make a last-second 46-yard field goal to not only snap a three-game losing streak, slay the monster that the Green Bay Packers have been for them. Instead, what would have been the game-winning field goal was blocked, leaving the Bears with a 20-19 loss that dropped them to 4-6 as they fall further behind in the ultra-competitive NFC North standings.

As they continue to lose games and flounder on offense, Bears coach Matt Eberflus has found himself directly in the crosshairs now that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has been fired. In order to keep his hot seat from getting any hotter, Chicago will need to show how it responds in yet another Soldier Field showdown against yet another formidable adversary, the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Following a two-game losing skid coming out of their bye week, the Vikings have since gotten back on track with three consecutive victories over the Colts, Jaguars and Titans in a tour of the AFC South. Now, it's back to divisional play for Minnesota as they attempt to keep pace with the 9-1 Lions and try to win the NFC North title for the second time in three seasons under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Where to watch Bears vs. Vikings



When: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago

TV: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Vikings spread, odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 39.5 points.

Bears vs. Vikings recent series history

Minnesota has owned Chicago of late, winning five of the last six contests. Both of this season's meeting will occur within three weeks of each other because the Vikings will host the Bears on Monday, Dec. 16.