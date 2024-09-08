The Seattle Seahawks' first game will be in front of their 12th man, as they face the Denver Broncos at home at Lumen Field on Sunday. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be making his rookie regular-season debut. He is one of three rookie quarterbacks set to make his debut this weekend.

It will be a big test for the rookie, who was named captain, to come into Seattle for their first game, so Nix has his work cut out for him. The Seahawks were not great against the run last season and while they have seemed to improved, that's one area Nix and his offense may be able to expose.

Another rookie to watch is Seahawks defensive tackle and No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II, who has Defensive Rookie of the Year potential.

The Seahawks have a new coach in Mike Macdonald, who was the defensive coordinator last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Broncos coach Sean Payton is heading into his second year with the team and this offseason he said goodbye to Russell Wilson to make way for what they hope is a franchise starter.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh) limited in practice earlier this week and the Broncos didn't list any players on their initial injury report heading into Week 1.

How to watch Broncos-Seahawks