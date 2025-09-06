One of the longest-running rivalries in the NFL adds its latest chapter Sunday when the Giants visit the Commanders to open both teams' 2025 seasons. Washington, which swept the season series last year, is looking for its first three-game winning streak against the Giants since 1998-2000, when it won four straight matchups.

The Commanders, coming off their first NFC Championship appearance in over three decades, have high expectations this season thanks to reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his debut NFL campaign and added 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

With one of NFL's brightest young stars -- and its oldest roster -- Commanders hope to thread the needle Zachary Pereles

The Giants have a new face under center, with Russell Wilson -- on his third different team in as many years -- getting the nod. The longtime Seahawks star spent last season with the Steelers after two years with the Broncos. Last year, he threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 starts in the Steel City. Now, he's being charged with leading the way offensively in what could be a crucial year for coach Brian Daboll and the rest of New York's coaching staff and front office. The Giants' 3-14 record last year was their worst since 1974.

Where to watch Giants vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland

TV channel: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Commanders -5.5 | O/U 45.5 (via FanDuel)

Giants vs. Commanders: Need to know

Giants' defensive line vs. Commanders' upgrades offensive line: No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter makes his NFL debut and slots into what was already a fearsome pass rush with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge defenders Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Washington hopes its offseason upgrades help mitigate that pass rush. Washington acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Texans and drafted right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. 29th overall.

Malik Nabers' second act: Despite a disappointing season overall, the Giants saw Nabers blossom into a star as a rookie last year. Daniels' former LSU teammate caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl. In two games against Washington, he had 19 catches for 186 yards and a score.

Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel lead Commanders' wide receivers: It took until Aug. 25, but Washington extended McLaurin, ending a lengthy contract dispute under two weeks before the opener. Samuel, meanwhile, comes over from the 49ers and is looking for a bounce-back 2025.

Giants vs. Commanders prediction, pick

These two teams have a history of playing close games, no matter the circumstances surrounding either team, so while expectations are high in Washington and middling at best in New York, expect a battle.

Washington will hope a deeper defensive line can get pressure on Wilson and a suspect Giants' offensive line, but Nabers will be a handful for Washington's secondary. On the other side, Daniels will have to manage a ferocious pass rush and an improved Giants' secondary.

In the end, Daniels' penchant for clutch plays helps the Commanders get off to a winning start.

Score: Commanders 26, Giants 20 (over 45.5)