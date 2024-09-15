Following the departures of longtime head coaches Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll, the two new men at the head of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks both proved in Week 1 that they're capable of carrying these two franchises into the future. Jerod Mayo's Patriots head coaching debut in ended in an upset 16-10 road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, while first-year Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald oversaw a 26-20 triumph over the Denver Broncos.

Now, the two first-year head coaches will meet in Week 2, as the Patriots play their first game of the season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, after opening on the road in Cincinnati. Run game and defense should be in heavy supply on both sides of this matchup, as both head coaches come from defensive backgrounds, with the Patriots putting on a clinic against the Bengals by forcing three fumbles and notching two takeaways.

The Seahawks lead the series all-time 10-9, but they've performed better in New England, going 6-4 in their last 10 contests there. The other keys will be to see if the Pats can replicate their Week 1 defense, with only 224 yards allowed, good enough for third in the NFL and plus-2 in the turnover department. Seattle had three takeaways, but they also turned it over twice.

Where to watch Pats vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Pats vs. Seahawks spread, odds

Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 37.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Pats vs. Seahawks recent series history

New England and Seattle have only played each other twice over the last eight years, with the Seahawks winning both matchups. Of course, the Patriots won the one that mattered when these two teams faced off 10 years ago in Super Bowl XLIX, a game which ended with Malcolm Butler's famous goal-line interception of Russell Wilson to give the Patriots a 28-24 win and their fourth championship triumph in franchise history.