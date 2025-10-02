The NFC West is a crowded race to start the 2025 NFL season, as expected, but two of the teams atop the division are in very different places. Both the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers sport 3-1 records entering Week 5, which they'll kick off on "Thursday Night Football." Yet only one is operating with momentum.

The Rams just took care of business against an upstart contender in the Indianapolis Colts, with wide receiver Puka Nacua producing at a record pace as Matthew Stafford's top target. Sean McVay's offense now ranks No. 4 in the NFL in terms of yards per game, moving the ball up and down the field with the likes of the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, all but cementing themselves as a heavyweight in the NFC.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are battling a barrage of injuries, not so unlike some of coach Kyle Shanahan's toughest seasons atop the staff in San Francisco. Big names like George Kittle and Nick Bosa are sidelined indefinitely, but plenty of others are newly banged up as well, including quarterback Brock Purdy, who aggravated a toe injury in a sloppy Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Are the 49ers set for an uphill battle, hitting the road on a short week? It sure seems that way. But this is still must-see TV considering the implications for the NFC West race. Here's everything you need to know:

Key questions

What is Kyle Shanahan's plan at quarterback? This goes beyond the mere availability (or lack thereof) of Brock Purdy, who's now injured himself in two of the 49ers' first four games and has been ruled out. Now that Mac Jones is getting another start in place of Purdy, is he prepared to counter the Rams' pass rush? Jones is much more of a pure pocket passer than Purdy, who uses his legs to extend the action, so near-instant releases could be key.

This goes beyond the mere availability (or lack thereof) of Brock Purdy, who's now injured himself in two of the 49ers' first four games and has been ruled out. Now that Mac Jones is getting another start in place of Purdy, is he prepared to counter the Rams' pass rush? Jones is much more of a pure pocket passer than Purdy, who uses his legs to extend the action, so near-instant releases could be key. Can San Francisco finally establish the run? More important than which quarterback is under center might be whether Kyle Shanahan can get his typically vaunted ground game going. Christian McCaffrey is healthy, but he's had precious little space with which to operate; he's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, a career-low, through four games, with zero rushes of 20+ yards. Even with Brian Robinson Jr. also in tow as depth, that spells trouble against Los Angeles, which enters Thursday's contest ranked 10th in run defense.

More important than which quarterback is under center might be whether Kyle Shanahan can get his typically vaunted ground game going. Christian McCaffrey is healthy, but he's had precious little space with which to operate; he's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, a career-low, through four games, with zero rushes of 20+ yards. Even with Brian Robinson Jr. also in tow as depth, that spells trouble against Los Angeles, which enters Thursday's contest ranked 10th in run defense. Will anyone slow Puka Nacua? Despite battling injuries at cornerback, the 49ers have actually fared reasonably well defending the pass in 2025, surrendering an average of just 165 yards per game through the air. Nacua, however, is almost immune to tight coverage, deploying rugged physicality and elite chemistry with Stafford to win as a short-area target machine. He's on pace to break records after securing a whopping 42 passes for 503 yards through the first four games. And here's the real squeeze for San Francisco: Even if they find a way to match up on Nacua, the 49ers will be tasked with keeping Davante Adams under wraps, too.

X factor to watch

The Rams' defense gets a lot of credit for its youthful front, headlined by trench warriors like Jared Verse, Byron Young and Kobie Turner. But the back end of Los Angeles' "D" is arguably just as fierce thanks in large part due to Curl's rangy patrolling at safety. The former Washington Commanders starter, who joined the Rams via free agency prior to last season, is off to a career-best start in the secondary. He benefits greatly, of course, from the push L.A. gets up front, but if you're looking for a veteran capable of taking advantage of any wayward throws from the 49ers' battered quarterback spot, it's this guy. Don't be surprised if he finds the ball on a critical play.

Rams vs. 49ers prediction, pick

Injuries are practically synonymous with the 49ers under Shanahan, and typically, they've come in such dramatic streaks that they end up derailing San Francisco altogether. That hasn't happened just yet, but we'd be lying if we said we weren't gravely concerned about the 49ers even before they suffered their first loss of the year. Traveling to Los Angeles for a road date with the Rams on a short week is pretty much the opposite of what they need right now, especially with Purdy out again, let alone making the most of an ailing supporting cast that sorely misses safety valves like Kittle.

Does all this mean the 49ers have no shot to steal one? Of course not. It's the NFC West, remember. Anything can happen. McVay is 3-0 in his last three matchups with Shanahan, however, and this time he's got a fully loaded arsenal compared to deploy on the SoFi Stadium turf, with Nacua and Adams giving Stafford some of the best weapons he's had in years. This just feels like an opportunity for them to get a clean lead in the division, showcasing their offensive firepower while getting after a depleted 49ers lineup before a long break.

Pick: Rams 26, 49ers 17 | Rams -8.5, Under 44.5